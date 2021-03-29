I was out shopping the other day and happened upon a toddler sitting in a shopping cart, obediently wearing her little pink mask, and a thought ran through my head. What must these little people think of this world they are living in right now?
This includes Henry. My daughter took him to a playground the other day, his first time ever without his sister. He saw three other children there and asked for his mask. His mother told him he didn’t need it today and to just go play. (Henry still has his immunity from having COVID, and they were outdoors.)
But Henry didn’t trust it. He peeked out from behind slides and trees, afraid to be without his mask, afraid to be near strange children. It makes me so sad that kids today don’t know the world I grew up in. (As I write this I wonder if my parents felt this way too, or did they say “Thank goodness our kids don’t have to live in the world we grew up in” as they recalled the effects of the Depression).
I read a post the other day where someone stated that we (my generation) had the best of everything: best music, best upbringing, best family lives, best of freedoms, best education, best discipline — and how she misses all of it. I do too.
Not that our lives were silver lined, but we were content with our surroundings. And while I worry so for the children of today, well, I guess they will adapt to theirs as well. A lot of the things that weighed us down then, we had overcome so you’d think it would be easier for this generation, but only if they survive school shootings, pandemics, cyber bullying, and the ever-increasing childhood cancers. Some days it all weighs too heavy on my heart.
Did my mother feel this way? When she shooed the six of us outdoors every summer morning to wander off to parts unknown, did she wonder how many of us would come back? I doubt it. But here I am unable to let my grandchildren out of my sight. I’m not sure if it’s because I know the pain of losing a grandchild or if it’s because of the world as it has come to be, but either way I’m damaged.
Just this week Henry and I were playing in the backyard when we heard a woodpecker in one of the trees. He wanted his sunglasses because it was too sunny to look up and told me to “wait here” while he ran off to get them. He had left them on the back of my car after we were done trying to locate the airplane high above the trees earlier but my car was on the other side of the house. For his mental health I said OK but everything in me said to go after him. When his back was turned, I followed because I didn’t know what or who could be on the other side of the house, and I couldn’t live with myself if something happened when all I had to do was follow him to prevent that. It shouldn’t be this way.
But it is.
I don’t know how to change it. I guess I’m counting on the inner strength of the children today to make their world a better, safer place, or at least have the ability to adapt to it if they can’t. I hope they’ll still be able to find joy in the little things, like hopscotch, Easter bunnies, and woodpeckers making a racket in the trees above them.
These are my thoughts at 4 a.m. when I can’t get back to sleep.
