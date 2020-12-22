They say there’s no sense in beating a dead horse but I’m one of those people who will beat it to death twice if it has hurt me, and killing those birds hurt my psyche. I finally took the time to Google what kind of birds they were, and while I suspected they were starlings I was surprised at what else they could have been and that there was a word for what they do. As I read on, someone had written about them and it was as eloquent as the birds themselves — so I stole it:
“It’s called a murmuration — the bird dance, an aerial ballet with tens of thousands of starlings, grackles, cowbirds and red-wing blackbirds flying in mass but seemingly with one mind. Watching it can be mesmerizing — it’s a twisting, swirling, morphing, shape-shifting living cloud.” — Gathany
Isn’t that beautiful? And that is why I am still in mourning — I broke up the dance. However I am glad to know I haven’t put them on the endangered species list.
The reason I decided to finally look them up is because they came to my house. Well, not the ones I killed, that would be crazy. It was the ones that were left over. About 200 of them flit down into my backyard, then flew in circles a few times and landed in my tree. Seconds later they flew in circles again, then down to the ground. This show went on for maybe 15 minutes and I watched all of it — from the safety of my sunroom.
I wasn’t sure how to take it. It’s possible they had come to teach me a lesson. Like the mafia, they were letting me know that they knew where I lived and I had better watch my back. I wouldn’t have been surprised if one of them had pointed at its eyes and then pointed at me as if to say “I’m watching you!”
But on the other hand, they might have come to extend an olive branch. To maybe say “It’s okay. Things happen, now get on with your life.” To show me they meant it they put on a beautiful show for me.
So I had a choice. Should I reach for a whip and keep hitting myself with it, or reach for the olive branch? I chose the olive branch. I chose forgiveness. I chose to move forward.
So with that off my chest I will now leave you with something else I read:
“I’ve been to a lot of places, but I’ve never been in Cahoots. Apparently you can’t go alone - you have to be in Cahoots with someone.
I’ve never been in Cognito, either. I hear no one recognizes you there.
I have, however, been in Sane. They don’t have an airport - you have to be driven there.
I have made several trips.”
Merry Christmas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.