One day I was giving someone a ride home, came upon a blinking red light and stopped. Across from me was another car that had been there before me, though I don’t know if it had been 15 seconds or five minutes. Either way, the car was signaling to turn left. Though the law was on my side, I felt sorry for him.
I said, “I wish there was a hard fast rule as to what to do in these moments because …”
“There is!” she said rather loudly. “He’s been there longer. He goes first!”
“But I was taught that the person going straight has right of way over anyone turning. If they are going to change the rules, someone should have told me.”
“They didn’t change the rules — it’s always been this way. He could sit there all day doing it your way. And I just taught two teenagers to drive so I know what I’m talking about.”
“No, I’m saying that way back when I learned to drive, 45 years ago, that’s what I was taught.”
“Well you were taught wrong.”
This conversation nagged me all the way back to my house because I had been taught by a driver ed teacher, not a parent or sibling. I ran it by my husband and he said, “the polite thing to do is let the one who was there first, go first.” I agree. It is the polite thing to do, but changing the rules can cause accidents.
The warrior in me couldn’t let it go so I Googled it. The article I read concurred that straight trumps turners. I copy and pasted it, then nervously and apologetically sent it via text to this person. Not to prove I was right, but to keep her from getting in an accident.
She texted back that she, another warrior, had contacted a sheriff who told her she was right. How can this be? There can’t be two sets of rules here. I decided to make a call to the one place that would know for certain — the DMV.
It was late in the day and I was actually able to get through in a timely fashion. The young woman that answered wasn’t sure so she started flipping through the manual. Unable to find an answer, she called a fellow employee over. He didn’t know either. Apparently this question hasn’t come up before (probably because no one else is as anal as I am).
Therefore I had no choice but to devise a plan. My husband was with me when I came upon the same blinking light, with the same situation. I was more than glad to let the other car go first but I couldn’t make eye contact so I turned on my left blinker.
“What are you doing?” he demanded as if I were some kind of idiot.
“Avoiding an accident,” I said proudly. “If the driver thinks I’m turning left, he’ll feel free to turn left when it’s safe for him to do so.”
“That’s stupid!” he said.
I guess I’m going to avoid this intersection for a while, or quit allowing people in the car with me because I can’t win.
