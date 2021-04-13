Have you ever had an itch that needs scratching and you don’t think much of it until you find yourself jamming your back into a doorway, desperate for relief? Well, that was me last month. I finally had that aha moment when I realized this was happening far too frequently.
Whatever it was, it was right across the middle of my back and naturally I accused my bra. And then a different bra, and a different style one — until I thought maybe I had better check it out. Well that was harder than you’d think. I couldn’t seem to get close enough to a mirror that had any decent light to it and I must have looked like a dog chasing his tail as I stretched and arched this way and that.
But what I did see was rather alarming. There were six white circles on my back. Some flat, some raised but each one making me want to run away from myself.
Fear would have had me calling the doctor right away but it was Saturday night. And Monday was a holiday, Tuesday and Wednesday were too busy to be scheduled in and finally on Thursday I quit making excuses — but they couldn’t see me for three weeks! I spent those three weeks doing the hula up against any and all doorways in my house.
My doctor knew exactly what they were and rattled off some long sixteen syllable word I wouldn’t recognize again if I tripped over it, and he admitted that no one knows why these things grow but he would remove them - in another two weeks!
So you can now understand why I was so willing to go in and get myself hacked up. I had an end-of-day appointment at 3:40 p.m., which I thought odd because I assumed they were open much later than that. Then again, I was glad because I didn’t want the doctor so tired that he gave me a liver transplant by mistake.
I tucked myself into the corner of the waiting room, quite content because I had brought a book to read, unlike the woman a few seats over who just stared off into space. It’s a good book, recommended by my hairdresser — “The First Phone Call From Heaven” by Mitch Albom. I turned the pages one after another as everyone who came in before me and after me were seen. I was the only one left.
I looked at my watch. I’d been here an hour. Pre Covid, that could have been normal. Did they forget me? Can they not see me here in the corner? Should I move?
So … you know me … I got up and asked. They hadn’t forgotten, it was just that my room wasn’t ready. I felt like I was at the Waldorf. “Okay, but I’m probably going to get hungry soon” I said as I went back to my book, hoping to avoid getting hangry. I am seriously not myself when meals are late.
Once in the room I joked about how many nursed were there and did I really need that many. “Well, we’ve heard about you and one of us needs to sit on you during the procedure” she teased. Then she took my blood pressure.
“What did you get?”
“116 over 64.” I was surprised they didn’t check to see if I was still breathing. I’m sure it was just because I was enjoying my reading time. But then they started getting out their tools, and bandages, and needles. Suddenly I wasn’t at all calm. “You know, if you take my blood pressure again you’ll get a much bigger, truer reading … ”
Next I was asked if it was okay that a student would be joining us. This was turning into a party that I was seriously underdressed for.
I’ve got to tell you, that needle stung! — all three times. I actually yelled at him. I also doubted its ability to numb me because of my last experience and then wished I hadn’t come. I wished I could just go to sleep, and I wished I wasn’t me — because of where my head goes in times like this.
But I never felt anything after that. Not as he cut, not as he barbecued my flesh, not while I drove home, or even laid in bed reading.
He sent them off for testing. Well, the three he removed. But I noticed when I got home that he didn’t take the ones in the center of my back. So now it’s a waiting game to see if a) they aren’t cancerous, and b) if the ones he took were the ones that made the others itch.
Otherwise, I’ve got to do it all over again. Or maybe not.
