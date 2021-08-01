As we come to the end of July, it is worth reflecting on the major holiday of this month. The Fourth of July anniversary of the issuing of the Declaration of Independence is surely something we should celebrate each year as citizens of The United States of America. We should remember that our elected representative forefathers exercised great patience with the tyrannical government that ruled them and those they served. We should remember that, after many attempted remedies failed, they wisely and courageously sought to deliver us out from under this oppression and into a government that recognized the God-given freedom of citizens to govern themselves. They also understood that this kind of government would succeed only if the citizens were a religious and moral people and thus capable of governing themselves. Unfortunately, the subsequent Constitution was both irreligious (“of, by and for the people”) and immoral (racial slavery). In these defects, they set up the nation for future conflict and ultimate dissolution if these fatal flaws were not remedied.
Jesus told his disciples that, if they continued to believe His testimony and obey His commandments, they would then know the truth and the truth would set them free. They objected that, as descendants of Abraham, they had always been free. This claim showed that they were in denial of their former enslavement in Egypt and captivity in Babylon as well as of their present subjection to Rome. Jesus then explained that everyone who commits sin is a slave of sin and that only He can set someone free from sin. We often hear the phrase “the truth will set you free” but seldom, if ever, do we understand the context that the truth that sets free is Jesus Christ Himself.
Anyone who reflects on their sin must confess that it is more addictive than opioids. When we love anything instead of God (idolatry), it always results in further sin (immorality). We love money and steal to get it, we love honor and lie to get it and we love pleasure and cheat on our partner to get it. And then it’s like the old Lay’s potato chip ad; “bet you can’t eat just one”. We pursue our sin more and more and fall deeper and deeper into it. Once we get started, we truly are slaves. Our drunkenness leads to alcoholism; our recreational drug use leads to chronic drug abuse; our indulgence in readily available pornography leads to utter degradation. Our freely chosen sins lead to our compulsively chosen sins. We are slaves to our own desires. We find ourselves like the Apostle Paul, doing the things that we don’t want to do, not doing the things we want to do and being unable to change our desires or our behavior. Jesus is right: the one who sins really is the slave of sin. Any protest of self-control or the ability to “quit any time” is a proclamation of pathetic self-deception.
The truth that sets us free from all of this hopeless darkness is Jesus. Jesus died to take away our sins and their enslaving power. He rose from the dead to give us His righteousness and the liberating power of it. Proofs of His power are demonstrated in His bringing Israel out of slavery in Egypt and into freedom in the Promised Land, out of exile in Babylon and back home into Israel and, with countless people, out of self-destructive addictions into life-affirming habits.
Jesus invites all those in addiction and bondage to come to Him for deliverance and help. He says, “Come to Me all you who are weary and crushed and I will give you rest” (Mt.11:28). By the power of His obedience, He will give you the freedom to resist your temptations. By the power of His death on the cross, He will give you the freedom to destroy your sins. By the power of His resurrection, He will give you the freedom to live in obedience. By the power of His ascension and rule, He will give you the freedom to rule your life in loyalty to Him forever. Loyalty to Christ means freedom and life, now and forever; devotion to your sin means bondage and death, now and forever.
Declare your independence by giving yourself to Christ in His visible church in humble reliance upon His power and goodness. Declare your independence from temptation, sin, death and hell by giving yourself to Christ, His love and His salvation. Follow Jesus and you will know the truth and that Truth will set you free.
For more information on Bible passages behind this article, to make requests for prayer or to ask about the Christian faith and life, please contact Kit Swartz at oswegorpc@hotmail.com or (517) 630-6325. Swartz recently retired as Pastor-Teacher of the Reformed Presbyterian Church in Oswego after forty years of service there. Join the congregation for worship 10 a.m. Lord’s Day (Sunday) mornings, 154 City Line Rd and visit www.oswegorpc.org for more information.
