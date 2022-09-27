While creating an estate plan is a common part of a financial plan, creating a family legacy is equally as important when thinking about how you want the wealth you’ve built to be distributed. In addition to including your family in financial discussions early on, you can also discuss what’s important as a family, such as traditions, memories, goals, and dreams.

Here are a few things to think about when it comes to creating a family legacy and developing a plan that’s less about assets and more about life:

