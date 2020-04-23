We are in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and voting issues are probably the last thing on peoples’ minds. However, since the Supreme Court’s recent Michigan decision to not extend time for primary mail-in ballots and other efforts to curb voting, our right to vote is being seriously jeopardized. How citizens elect to be governed in the coming elections is also in jeopardy with voter suppression. Voting is the core of a democracy, yet so many forget what democracy means.
The definition of a democracy is, “government by the people; a form of government in which the supreme power is vested in the people and exercised directly by them or by their elected agents under a free electoral system. An extension of this definition is, “formal equality rights and privileges…..as distinguished from any privileged class.”
Often we lose sight of what we expect from our government through our elected officials.
Our “freedoms” are taken for granted especially during frightening times. We expect equality under the law and by law enforcement. We should expect racial equality and fair taxation, equality in educational and employment opportunities. We expect to be able to pursue happiness without discrimination. However, our “democracy” is spiraling in the opposite direction. Major problems are ennui, disinterest and cynicism, freedoms taken for granted, uninformed populace, lack of trust in the media and politicians, or people too busy making ends meet. We let those in power continue to rule to their benefit; we don’t know what’s going on. We don’t care; we don’t vote.
Voter registration sites were planned throughout the county, but due to human contact limitations, these had to be canceled. To help improve voter participation, the following information is essential. Due to the coronavirus, and Senator Bernie Sanders withdrawing as a presidential candidate, some changes have had to be made in the ballot and some continue to be considered in NYS. Voting by mail is now available in NYS by governor executive order as well as early voting.
Deadline dates from the Board of Elections are listed below for the congressional state and local primary on June 23:
• Friday, May 29 is the deadline to register for the June 23 primary election.
• Application to receive mail-in ballot for the June 23 primary election deadline is June 16; ballot must be postmarked by June 22.
• Early voting for primaries is scheduled from June 13 to June 21, times TBA.
Deadline dates for the general election on Nov. 3 are listed below:
• Friday, Oct. 9 is the deadline to register for the Nov. 3 general election.
• Application to receive mail-in ballot for the Nov. 3 general election deadline is Oct. 27; ballot must be postmarked by Nov. 22.
• Early voting for the general election is from Oct. 24 to Nov. 1, times TBA.
Early voting will be at the Board of Elections offices. Applications can be obtained on line, in post offices, or at the Board of Elections office, 185 E. Seneca. St., Oswego. Ballots will be mailed after receipt of applications. Updates and changes will be forthcoming.
Past voting statistics are grim nationally as well as locally in Oswego County, as seen below.
In off-year, Oswego local elections:
• 2017: 31 percent of registered Democrats voted.
• 2017: 37 percent of registered Republicans voted.
• 2019: 28 percent of registered Democrats voted.
• 2019: 36 percent of registered Republicans voted.
In Congressional and top-ticket Oswego County elections:
• 2016: 66 percent of registered Democrats voted.
• 2016: 72 percent of registered Republicans voted.
• 2018: 59 percent of registered Democrats voted.
• 2018: 63 percent of registered Republicans voted.
Overall U.S. voter turnout for local elections 2017 and 2019 respectively was 30 percent and 28 percent. For 2016 and 2018 for national elections, total turnout was 69 percent and 56 percent. In the 2016 nationwide election, 46.9 percent of the eligible population did not vote. In Oswego County, 31 percent overall did not vote. As noted in the above statistics, more Republicans vote locally
These are poor examples of “government by the people.”
Comments for not voting range from “My vote won’t make a difference,” “They’re all crooked,” “I don’t trust our government,” and most often, “I don’t care and don’t follow politics.” These are not valid excuses. It’s time to get out and vote. Every vote does count. No more excuses.
