I have good news: I haven’t seen hide nor hair of a beetle all week. I don’t know if it’s the nice weather or if I really fixed it but I’m doing my happy dance.
I also have bad news: I got sick in the middle of an all-day thing and had to go home early.
The positive side is it’s not strep.
The negative side is my throat feels like it is.
The lucky thing is it wasn’t Covid.
The unlucky thing is I feel like garbage anyway.
The rosy take of this is I haven’t had a cold in several years.
The flipside here is that my body doesn’t know what hit it.
The upside, if you choose to look deeply, is that it happened on a weekend.
The downside, which really smells, is that it happened on my birthday.
So here I sit, not getting together with my sister, not hitting the Minetto Town yard sales, not going out to dinner with my hubby.
But let’s be clear — the dinner was not to celebrate my birthday. It was his way of making up for forgetting our anniversary — which I let him do. Why? Because it’s a game I’ve learned to play, to see just how long he can go before he realizes what he has done — or not done. I prefer to have something to laugh about rather than get angry over.
It usually doesn’t go more than four days because that’s when my birthday is. He knows something is up by then but often gets confused as to which is which. He comes by it honestly though because his mother called me on the day of our anniversary to wish me a happy birthday.
The upshot here is that I am now officially old enough to retire — so I did.
The downside is that having spent most of my life babysitting I’m getting diddly squat from social security.
The benefit of having a hubby is to be able to collect on half of his social security.
The fly in the ointment here is that he would have to be retired first, which he isn’t — and won’t be for a while.
So I’m trying to figure out what to buy with my $38 a month (after Medicare).
On the one hand that’s about what I spend on my chocolate addiction.
On the other hand this might be my impetus to slay that addiction.
It’s all so confusing.
So I’m borrowing wise words from Joni Mitchell, which she penned in Both Sides Now – (but Judy Collins sang it better)
“…something’s lost but something’s gained in living every day. I’ve looked at life from both sides now, from win and lose and still somehow, its life illusions I recall, I really don’t know life at all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.