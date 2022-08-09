Marshall Baseball Camp 1992

In this 1992 photo, then-Marshall University baseball coach Howie McCann discusses infield play with baseball camp participants at Fort Ontario.

 File photo by Mike LeBoeuf

For over 30 years, calendars in Oswego have reserved the last full weekend in July for Harborfest. But, for almost the entire decade of the ‘90s, the week following Harborfest was also blocked out on local baseball-loving families’ calendars for an extremely popular baseball camp.

Beginning in the summer of 1991, former Oswego High School baseball star Howie McCann returned to town to give back to the community where he cut his baseball teeth, to host a baseball camp. By the time the 1974 OHS grad returned, he had been drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies and gone on to play NCAA Division I college ball at Mississippi State on the same squad as current New York Mets manager Buck Showalter. When his playing days ended, McCann took to the sidelines as an assistant coach at the University of Georgia, where he had a major role in recruiting the Bulldogs’ 1990 national championship team, before becoming head coach at Marshall University.

