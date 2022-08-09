For over 30 years, calendars in Oswego have reserved the last full weekend in July for Harborfest. But, for almost the entire decade of the ‘90s, the week following Harborfest was also blocked out on local baseball-loving families’ calendars for an extremely popular baseball camp.
Beginning in the summer of 1991, former Oswego High School baseball star Howie McCann returned to town to give back to the community where he cut his baseball teeth, to host a baseball camp. By the time the 1974 OHS grad returned, he had been drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies and gone on to play NCAA Division I college ball at Mississippi State on the same squad as current New York Mets manager Buck Showalter. When his playing days ended, McCann took to the sidelines as an assistant coach at the University of Georgia, where he had a major role in recruiting the Bulldogs’ 1990 national championship team, before becoming head coach at Marshall University.
That’s how Oswego, nearly 600 miles from the Huntington, West Virginia campus of Marshall, came to host an annual Marshall University baseball camp.
It was a yearly homecoming of sorts for McCann. For weeks prior to the camp, press releases and registration forms ran in local papers. McCann’s parents, Bill and Millie McCann, and his in-laws, Gerry and Priscilla Brown, handled pre-registrations from their kitchens via their home telephones. Former high school teammates like Paul DiMiero and Jim Galletta would drop their kids off and reminisce with the coaches, hoping to pass their love of the game along to the next generation.
I was fortunate enough to be on the camp staff that McCann assembled, along with well-respected baseball men Tom Frawley, Frank Paino, Chris Cafalone and a handful of others. It was especially enjoyable because my own kids were just beginning to appreciate the game, so they tagged along with me for a few years to work on their skills and have some fun.
A couple other kids tagged along with their dad, as Brad and Brian McCann participated as youngsters well. Brian, of course, went on to a 15-year Major League Baseball career with accolades including six Silver Slugger awards, seven All-Star game appearances, and a World Series championship in 2017. Brad McCann had a standout collegiate career at Clemson before being drafted by the Florida Marlins.
Though none of the Oswego kids — now all 30-something-year-olds — who attended the camp went on to the big leagues, most have great memories of the annual camp.
One of those annual campers was Rob Baldwin, who first came to camp as a 7-year-old. Baldwin recently reminisced about the weeklong event. “Camp truly helped me become a better ballplayer and I’m grateful for everything I learned over the years,” he said.
Parents would willingly pony up the $50 or so, which included four, 4-hour sessions and a Marshall University camp T-shirt. Enrollment varied from year to year, with the largest turnout being the 107 kids in the 1996 edition.
Each day would kick off with the famous “21” (speed-catch) and “distance” throwing games, conducted by an overly caffeinated McCann, who was part P.T. Barnum, part Casey Stengel. The campers, ranging in age from 7-16, loved the coach’s enthusiasm, and that’s when we other coaches realized that, when competing, kids would do almost anything to win a 50-cent pack of baseball cards. Hitting, baserunning, and defensive position play drills and instruction filled the morning, as well as every inch of real estate at the Fort Ontario complex. Each day was punctuated by scrimmage games on each of the fort’s four baseball fields, with the players divided by age groups and/or skill levels.
There was just as much FUN as there was fundamental instruction. One of the things coaches and former campers recall are the nicknames that Coach McCann gave to everyone. Coach Paino was dubbed “Coach Wolf” by his lifelong friend, an outdated reference to Edward Wolfgang Munster from a 1960s television show. My son Matt wore a Minnesota Twins hat with the embroidered “M” on it, so for camp week, he became “Kirby” in deference to the Minnesota Twins’ star of the era, Kirby Puckett.
Perhaps the most humorous (and longest lasting) moniker came at the expense of the aforementioned Robbie Baldwin. He wore a baseball cap that had a flap on the back that protected his neck from the hot August sun. Apparently, to the coaches, the hat was reminiscent of the headpiece of an Arabian Sheik. From that first year on, and each year after, when Rob (who was a very good ballplayer) returned to camp, he was affectionately known as “The Sheik.” Now, some 25 years later, when I cross paths with him, he still says “Hello coach,” to which I respond, “Hey Sheik.”
Oswego has a longstanding baseball tradition, and I’m pretty sure that the Marshall University Baseball Camp helped keep that tradition alive in the 1990s.
Mike McCrobie is a retired Oswego High School English/Journalism teacher and coach. His column appears here every other Tuesday. His two books, “We’re From Oswego” and “Our Oswego,” are currently available at The River’s End Bookstore and at amazon.com.
His writing has also appeared nationally in Chicken Soup for the Soul Inspiration for Teachers, Chicken Soup for the Soul My Crazy Family, and Reminisce Magazine.
