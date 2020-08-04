For anyone who doesn’t know this, auto correct is when you type something and your device thinks it’s smarter than you and changes your words to what you really meant. Or does it? Well I just came across a bunch of them that still have me snickering.
In the first one someone texted “Can you pick me up some boobsicles?” Realizing the mistake they continued with “No, I meant boobsicles. “ And a third attempt “Boobsicles! God donkey!”
The person receiving these texts texted back, “So that’s three orders of boobsicles and one holy donkey. Anything else?”
“No”
Number 2: “Are you doing the Nutcracker this year?”
“Yep! I’m auctioning kids tomorrow. Suctioning kids. Ridiculous auto cat rectal. Birdseed! I AM Auditioning Kids Forplay”
The response: “Wow I am sorry I asked.”
Number 3: “Just watched the news. Weatherman says to prepare for flamingos.”
“Oh God no! Anything but flamingos”
“Ha. Flooding. This phone is so silly.”
“That’s a relief, I was unsure how to prepare for a bird invasion.”
Number 4 is between a daughter and her mom:
“Hey, where did you go?”
“I’m just defecating outside. You want to help? Everything’s getting tangled.”
“Gross! You know we have a toilet in the house”
“OMG haha I’m decorating and the lights are tangled”
Number 5 is a wife texting her husband:
“I’m at the store do you need more paint?”
“Yes, prob 2 more gallons”
“What is color I forgot name”
“Behr 7708-7 chocolate shart”
“I just asked for that and the guy laughed for 5 minutes”
“OMG! Chocolate sparkle!
Number 6: “You would not believe the day I had. I devoured a baby in a cab.”
“You what?”
“Ahhh! Delivered! This phone – I swear!”
“Boy or girl?”
“Gorilla”
“I mean girl!”
Number 7: “I wish I could sleep. My neighbor has like 12 Welshmen hanging from his tree and they are so loud”
“Yeah…I’d be loud if I was hanging from a tree too…what are you talking about?”
“Windchimes! I wish they were Welshmen because I could give them vodka til they passed out. These things never stop!“
Number 8: “I want U gone right now.”
“Interesting you should say that because I’ve been feeling the same way”
“I was auto corrected. I meant I want you home now.”
“Well, this is awkward …”
On another note, I’ve decided to stay up this New Year’s Eve. Not to ring in the new year but to make sure this one leaves.
