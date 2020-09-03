Are you looking for something
Each day, week and year?
Do you wish for a better place
Somewhere out there?
A place to escape and relax for a time;
Well, I know a place…
It’s that hometown of mine!
A picturesque small town
All tucked away;
When you go there to visit
You’ll just want to stay.
You won’t find factories
Or smoke-filled air.
No bustle or byways,
You can walk everywhere.
Streets with wide sidewalks
All lovely tree lined.
Pretty houses with porches
To sooth your mind.
White billowing sails
On a Great Lake so blue.
A wide lovely river
It’s a picture book view.
So many grand parks
To sit at your ease;
Many restaurants and ships
To go as you please.
It’s hard to say
Which one is best:
For me, I like Alex’s
On the East river crest.
Stones homemade candy,
A certain must stop.
Sidewalk cafes,
To sit while you shop.
Bakeries and tea shops
Coffee shops too
What are you waiting for?
It’s all here for you.
The locals best secret
They say couldn’t be finer
Meeting each morning
At Wade’s east side diner.
For Lakeside enjoyment
On the top of your list,
Is Rudy’s at the Loop
For hots, coneys and fish.
If you like history
This is certainly the town
From the time of the Iroquois
When this city was found.
Oh, the history is plentiful
There couldn’t be more.
All the flags o’re the fort,
Tell of each war
Known as Safe Haven
During Holocaust years
Refugees found freedom
In Fort Ontario here.
A children’s Museum
If you’ve young one in tow.
There’s also a water park
They’d love that, I know.
From the past to the present,
Castles, forts, barges, sails
Rails, trolley’s and steamships,
Lazy horse trails
A fisherman’s paradise
A photographer’s dream
An artist’s most treasure,
Relax and daydream
A city of colours
Earth, sea and sky;
So many cultures
Of every kind
Oswego’s the place
If you’re looking for pleasure,
You’ll find it all here
It is certainly a treasure
Look no further,
Wish no more
Oswego is here for you,
What are you waiting for?
Copywrite 2020
