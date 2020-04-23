Our organization, like many others, has had to postpone its season of shows as well as the many other activities we had planned. However, we are alive and well and keeping our sites on a time when we are able to open our doors again to the general public. As we all move through this unprecedented time in our community, state and the world at large, we would be remiss in not acknowledging the continued support the Oswego Players has received from our loyal patrons and generous sponsors.
We wanted to update everyone and let each of you know that we are safely meeting as a board of directors via video conferencing, emails, Facebook and phone to develop alternative public activities as a means of information, education and entertainment. We all need healthy distractions now and then.
Here are some of the plans in place:
1. The Oswego Players is in the process of launching its own OP YouTube Site available to the public. Our historian, Norm Berlin is in the process of uploading archival videos of Oswego Players’ productions and special events. Our Facebook site is updated daily by its members with pictures, stories, and important announcements.
2. Matt Fleming, artistic director of the Theater Arts Youth Academy has been in contact with the students and parents of TAYA and together they are developing activities for our youth to engage in over the weeks ahead.
3. Our newly formed Community Engagement Committee is busy meeting with our consultant Elizabeth Quilter making plans for continuing our connections with the Oswego area community in ways we can support and assist one another.
As the weeks ahead give us more direction as to how and when we may be able to re-open our theater, we will keep everyone informed of our adjusted on stage productions as well as other programs we can offer.
Until then, please log onto our webpage: oswegoplayers.org. We wish everyone well and good spirits. Stay safe by continuing to follow the guidelines of social distancing and remember to “Wash Your Hands.”
Sincerely,
Paul McKinney and the Oswego Players Board of Directors
