This graduation season, consider this my love letter to those that would deem themselves imperfect.
To the graduates who would consider themselves anything but normal.
To the graduates that face developmental, physical, social emotional, or any set of extraordinary educational obstacles.
To the first-generation graduates of immigrant families who acknowledge the risks associated with community closemindedness and stare boldly into the face of adversity all the same.
To the graduates who have lost parents, siblings, and loved ones and showed up the next day (and all the days after that) anyways.
To the graduates who have suffered through trauma totally out of their control and have had to cope with the consequences of such things.
To the graduates who were this close to losing the faith and kept it for just long enough.
To the graduates who are simply doing the best they can, just to have their efforts be barely considered “good enough.”
To the graduates who are sick of hearing the phrase “everything happens for a reason,” after life has spat in their face time and time again, for seemingly no reason at all.
To the graduates that are laughed at when their future career goals are met by a chorus of crickets in the stands as opposed to cheers.
To the future trade school students, BOCES program completers, and anyone pursuing an alternative path of education.
To the graduates whose illnesses, diseases, and disorders may not be visible on the surface.
To the graduates on every possible spectrum, dehumanized and criticized by those meant to provide you with love.
To the graduates without a solid support system who have been going it alone for as long as they can remember.
You are seen. You are loved. You are valid. You are heard.
Sash or no sash, cords or none at all. The only thing that matters is you crossed the stage, you earned that all-too-important piece of paper. You did it.
Listen, kiddo.
Take it from a former Summa Cum Laude, NHS nominee, multiple-AP-course, top eight percent student with an Advanced Designation diploma and a perfect college GPA who faced practically zero educational adversity. You don’t have to be any of that. You just have to be yourself. That is a must. Keep your head held high. Sing whatever song in your head helps you get through the day. Picture everyone with Ls on their foreheads if you have to.
I am proud of you.
We are proud of you.
Congratulations.
Sincerely,
Nicole Hube
Nicole Hube is a former newsroom manager of The Palladium-Times, where she now submits her columns.
