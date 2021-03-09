I got to spend the day with Henry last Wednesday. Apparently little boys with wild imaginations don’t mesh well with a mommy who is studying chemistry right now — and she asked for peace and quiet. The child is bored. With Celia in school now, Henry has no one to talk to or play with. His mom knew it was a problem when she overheard him chatting with “Alexa” — asking it if she liked his socks.
To be honest it was the wrong day to ask anything of me but I am who I am and I love that kid so I got up early and headed into town to accomplish as many errands as possible before I had to go get the little rascal. Also, when I start my day in high speed I tend to keep racing.
I still had to run to JoAnn Fabrics on a desperate hunt for St. Patty’s Day fabric but I did not tell Henry this lest he kick and scream the whole way — because we weren’t going to my house. At first he talked a mile a minute and I wasn’t sure I could handle it the whole ride but he soon fell asleep, and then my worry was that he would go into that deep sleep where his mother can actually change his clothes and he doesn’t even whimper. I can’t carry this child anymore!
I was able to wake him and we went into the store with my intention to grab and go but he had to compliment the nice yarn and the nice blankets and anything else that caught his eye. To my chagrin there was not one piece of shamrock fabric or anything of that nature and I had to put Henry back in the car seat and head to Hobby Lobby.
“I like Hobby Wobby, Gramma” he said as we pulled into the parking lot, which made me feel better about dragging him to a second store, and wrangling his mask on again. I headed straight for the fabric but Henry, who takes note of everything, straggled behind and stopped in his tracks — wanting to know where the music was coming from. I decided to slow down, smell the roses, and point out the speakers.
Alas, this store didn’t have any of the fabric either. I still had 10 minutes before McDonalds opened for lunch, which was my way of making up for all this running around, so I decided to look for Jigsaw puzzles. Apparently they’d been moved since the last time I was there so Henry got to find a lot of things to look at and compliment as I traipsed around the store. I had to keep telling him to keep up with me and while studying pool toys he yelled from three aisles away, “Gramma, you’re stressing me out.”
Laughter filled the aisles. Then he found a train set and said “I want to buy dis.” I looked it over. “Do you have $130?”
“No.”
“Then you can’t buy it.” Oh boy, I saw the light go out in his eyes and the dark clouds roll in. “But I want it” he softly growled. It was time to change the subject.
“Hey, let’s go to McDonalds for lunch.”
I could see him fighting with himself. Half of him wanted to be mad while the good half was trying to emerge. He started walking toward the door but his feet were stomping. By the time we got to the globes he was tickled to see that they spun and proceeded to spin them all — until he found one that didn’t want to spin and it fell off the shelf and cracked.
The dang thing was $15. We took it to a clerk and apologized and luckily Henry didn’t have to pay for it. As we headed to McDonalds we got behind an old fart. I grumbled “No one should ever need to go five miles an hour!” I know that children learn what they live and I got a glimpse of it here because I heard him pipe up from the back seat, “C’mon. Move it dude.”
Finally we got home and were playing with play-doh. He’d made a dog. I made the mistake of asking, “What’s the dog’s name?”
“Hump-some” he said. I couldn’t possibly have heard him right and asked him to repeat it. He did. “Where did you learn that name?” I asked with my eyes bugging out.
“My friends” he said matter-of-factly. Well, I’d like to meet these friends and box their ears.
The hubby came home for a late lunch and as we were chatting in the kitchen, Henry threw himself on the floor. “What’s the matter?” I asked.
“I’m having a party and you didn’t come to it.”
“Well, I didn’t know you were having a party. I never got an invitation.” So he drew me one and soon I was sipping coffee with a family of dinosaurs — and having strawberry cake with sprinkles.
I can see why my daughter can’t study with this kid. He’s everything a little boy should be, with a large dose of fanciful on the side.
