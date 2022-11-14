The next big holiday is Thanksgiving, which has become known as “Turkey Day” in our overly informal society.
Some families have Norman-Rockwell-esque memories of large, extended gatherings around a bountiful table. My childhood memories of Thanksgiving, though just as nice, are little more low-keyed. In fact, I can’t remember a single Thanksgiving from my childhood that included more than our nuclear family of Mom, Dad, brother Jeff, and me. But that was fine with us. We still had our traditions and routines on that fourth Thursday each November.
As pre-teens, my brother and I would begin our day in front of the TV watching the Macy’s Parade, heeding mom’s instructions to stay out of her way in our undersized kitchen. We gladly complied, especially when she would usually suggest that we browse through the Sears Wishbook catalog to make our Christmas lists. Looking back, Santa must’ve been a Sears shopper too, because miraculously, nearly every G.I. Joe accessory, Vac-u-Form, Spirograph, Etch-a-Sketch, and Skittle Bowl game that we requested made its way from that list we generated on Thanksgiving morning to under our tree on Christmas Day.
When the lists were completed and our interest waned in the parade, my brother and I would begin feasting on football. The annual noontime NFL game from Detroit was usually an hour or so away, but when we finally got cable TV in the mid-‘60s, we realized we didn’t have to wait for a noon NFL kickoff to watch football. We somehow discovered a televised high school football game on New York City television station WPIX. The Thanksgiving morning tradition, dubbed the “Turkey Bowl,” was between Westchester County schools Iona Prep and New Rochelle. I have no idea what intrigued us so much about this contest — maybe because the players were only a few years older than us? We had never been to the New York City area, nor did we know any of the players on either team, yet every Thanksgiving morning, we’d watch with interest as the Gaels took on the Huguenots.
Pro football would kick off around the time that the high school game concluded, and just as the first half of the NFL game wound down, so too did Mom’s Thanksgiving meal preparation. She would call Dad to the kitchen and he’d fire up the electric knife to carve the turkey just as the two-minute warning sounded on the TV. Then, with uncanny precision, as the game went into halftime, the big feast would hit the table. Though Mom had spent hours preparing the meal, it generally took us less than the 20 minutes of halftime to wolf it down before returning to the living room for the second half of football, and the first half of naps.
As the day wore on, leftovers came to mind, and there was ALWAYS enough turkey for sandwiches because mom would buy a 25-pound turkey every year. In later years, Tom Turkey was a Butterball, but when I was a youngster, I distinctly remember going with my mom to Lamb’s Turkey Farm on Hall Road in Scriba. I wish I could recall the exact location of the local poultry farm, but I will never forget the indescribable smell of the place. My curiosity got the best of me while writing this, so I had to do a little research on Lamb’s Turkey Farm to fill in the gaps of that ancient memory. Their advertisements ran regularly in this newspaper, especially in November editions as Thanksgiving approached. One such display ad from 1964 listed store hours (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.); owner John Downey Jr.’s phone number (FI 3- 2340); and the tagline “Pheasants and capons in season.”
Several of the ads encouraged Oswegonians to “Drive out and make your own selection.” Another used phrasing that might raise a few eyebrows in today’s hyper-sensitive culture: “We have FRESH-KILLED turkeys for Thanksgiving.”
Generally, as the holiday wound down, and the leftovers were finished, only one minor, yet memorable, tradition remained — the wishbone. As kids, my brother and I competed over just about everything, so the breaking of the wishbone was no exception. A turkey’s wishbone is fairly small, but each year, as dad was carving “the bird’ as he called it, he’d harvest the wishbone and place it on the small ledge over our kitchen sink. On Thanksgiving Day itself, the wishbone was, of course, still soft and flexible (you would be too if you had just roasted at 375 degrees for four hours inside a moist turkey). But a couple of days later, the wishbone had dried out, becoming brittle, and was ready for the annual tug-of-war between the McCrobie siblings. Chances are, to this day, if you ask my brother which of us broke off the bigger portion each year, he’d say he did. But, if something is printed in the paper, it must be the truth, right? (The truth is, I always won!)
But looking back on Thanksgivings past, we both won. We didn’t need a Norman Rockwell-like celebration with extended family gathered around a huge table reciting what they were thankful for. Deep down, we knew, and we still know, what we were thankful for, through the fond memories of our modest “Turkey Day” traditions.
Mike McCrobie is a retired Oswego High School English/Journalism teacher and coach. His column appears here every-other Tuesday. His two books, “We’re from Oswego” and “Our Oswego,” are currently available at The River’s End Bookstore and at amazon.com.
His writing has also appeared nationally in “Chicken Soup for the Soul Inspiration for Teachers,” “Chicken Soup for the Soul My Crazy Family,” and Reminisce Magazine.
He can be reached at ouroswego@gmail.com or at mmccrobie@palltimes.com
