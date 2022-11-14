The next big holiday is Thanksgiving, which has become known as “Turkey Day” in our overly informal society.

Some families have Norman-Rockwell-esque memories of large, extended gatherings around a bountiful table. My childhood memories of Thanksgiving, though just as nice, are little more low-keyed. In fact, I can’t remember a single Thanksgiving from my childhood that included more than our nuclear family of Mom, Dad, brother Jeff, and me. But that was fine with us. We still had our traditions and routines on that fourth Thursday each November.

