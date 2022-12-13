SUNY Oswego alumnus Al Roker still isn’t able to return to NBC’s “Today” show yet and said he is focusing on regaining his strength before he gets back on television.
Roker shared an update Monday on the “Today” show via a video call from his Manhattan home, saying his recent hospital visits have been “a tough slog,” but that he’s pushing through it thanks to an outpouring of well wishes from fans and support from his family and colleagues.
The 68-year-old was hospitalized last month for a blood clot in his leg that traveled to his lungs. He was released but reentered the hospital due to complications. The medical issues forced Roker to miss co-hosting the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the annual lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.
On Monday Roker said he is focused on regaining his strength and is putting off a knee replacement he was considering getting.
“You lose a certain amount of muscle mass for every week you’re in the hospital, and I was in the hospital for four weeks,” he said. “It’s just a certain amount of weakness. I’m doing physical therapy every day, occupational therapy. I’ve got to just get my strength back.”
Being on television requires a significant amount of energy, which means it could be a while before Roker is able to handle the demands of being on-air again, said Michael Riecke, an assistant professor of broadcasting and mass communication at SUNY Oswego.
“I think what a lot of viewers don’t realize is that in some cases broadcasting can actually be a very physical experience. I think we have this impression that the hosts just sit behind the desk in a comfy chair,” he said.
On the “Today” show, the hosts do a fair amount of standing and moving from place to place on the sound stage, as well as doing segments outside. Riecke said Roker typically moves around quite a bit during the show, pointing out things on the weather map and interacting with fans.
Riecke — who taught a broadcasting course with Roker in 2019 — pointed out that weather personalities typically have to ad-lib much of what they say, as opposed to a news anchor reading a script. Morning shows are especially taxing because of the early hours and the generally high-energy format.
“Morning shows take a lot out of you in terms of sleep,” he said. “When you’re trying to recover it probably takes longer to get back in the groove because your sleep schedule is abnormal.”
Roker has endured his share of health problems in recent years, including a knee replacement and a total hip replacement. In 2020, he had shoulder replacement surgery. He was off the air for two weeks that year for surgery for prostate cancer.
