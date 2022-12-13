Al Roker again

Al Roker, again clad in a SUNY Oswego shirt, spoke on camera from his kitchen to his “Today” show colleagues on Monday.

 Photo provided

SUNY Oswego alumnus Al Roker still isn’t able to return to NBC’s “Today” show yet and said he is focusing on regaining his strength before he gets back on television.

Roker shared an update Monday on the “Today” show via a video call from his Manhattan home, saying his recent hospital visits have been “a tough slog,” but that he’s pushing through it thanks to an outpouring of well wishes from fans and support from his family and colleagues.

