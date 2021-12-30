FULTON — Led by first-place performances by senior Logan Murphy and junior Frederick Pagan, the Fulton varsity wrestling team claimed the team championship Tuesday in the Spc. Kenneth Haines Memorial Tournament at G. Ray Bodley High School.
Fulton finished with 218 points to outscore runner-up Canastota, which finished with 205.5 points.
Rounding out the top 10 in the team standings were Cicero-North Syracuse (180), Camden (157), Central Square (125.5), Liverpool (100), Mexico (68), Marcellus-Onondaga (62), Adirondack (54.5), and Auburn (46).
In addition to the two weight class champions, Fulton had four second-place finishers to tack on valuable team points.
Murphy was overpowering in the tournament. He won all four of his bouts with first-period pins, capping off his championship with a pin of Liverpool’s Cade Leombrone in 1:12 in the 285-pound weight class.
Pagan was just as impressive in the 102-pound weight class. He pinned both of his opponents on the way to the finals, and then edged Auburn’s Mike Boyhan 2-1 in the title bout.
The Red Raiders’ Dylan Waldron took second place at 132 pounds. The Fulton senior lost by technical fall (18-2) in the finals to Canastota’s Culley Bellino.
Freshman Johnathan Clohecy of Fulton placed second at 152 pounds. He got pinned in the finals by Mexico’s Joseph Reed in 3:14.
Walter Crofoot of Fulton also finished second. He lost by fall in 3:00 in the 145-pound finals to Sackets Harbor’s Kayleb Martin.
Eighth-grader Kallen Roberts took second place for Fulton at 118 pounds. He lost in the finals by fall in 4:54 to Anthony Ciciarelli of CNS. Mexico’s Ryan Gates took fourth place at 118 pounds.
Eighth-grader Collen Austin placed third in the 102-pound weight class, which was won by his teammate Pagan. Austin won his first two bouts before falling 5-0 to eventual finalist Mike Boyhan of Auburn. Austin bounced back to pin Javone Dawkins of CNS in 3:33 and Sam Reikes of F-M in 5:55 to take third place.
Fulton sophomore Brady Niver placed fourth at 110 pounds. He lost to Mexico’s Kyren Stock by fall in 29 seconds in the third-place match. Donavan Fraher of Marcellus-Onondaga won the championship at 110 pounds.
Also finishing fourth for the Raiders was senior Aiden Scaringi at 189 pounds. Central Square’s Kole Mulhauser won the title at 189.
Fulton senior Ashton Gates took fifth place in the 160-pound weight class. Canastota’s Evan Austerman won the championship at 160.
Other wrestlers earning first-place finishes at the tournament were Camden’s Trey Kimball at 126 pounds, Camden’s Sean Seymore at 138, Dylan Firenze of CNS at 172, and Central Square’s Rocky Files at 215.
