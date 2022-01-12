FULTON — Section III wrestling’s best will hit the mats on Tuesday, Jan. 18, battling for a chance to send their school to states at the Section III dual meet wrestling tournament.
In the Division 1 quarterfinals, No. 1 seed Indian River (10-0) will square off against No. 8 seed Oswego (1-6). The winner of that contest will face the winner of No. 4 seed Cicero-North Syracuse (8-1) and No. 5 Liverpool (4-0).
The No. 2 seed in Division 1, Jamesville-DeWitt/CBA (11-2) will receive a first-round bye, moving straight to the semifinals to face the winner of No. 3 Fulton (11-2) and No. 6 Carthage (3-1).
The Division 2 tournament features a preliminary round prior to the quarterfinals. In the first preliminary match, No. 8 Mexico (4-3) will square off against No. 9 Mount Markham (8-3), with the winner advancing to play No. 1 Central Valley Academy (11-2) in the quarterfinals. No. 4 General Brown (4-3) will battle against No. 5 Homer (9-2) in the opposite quarterfinal.
In the other prelim, No. 7 Canastota (7-2) will face No. 10 Beaver River (6-3), with the winner advancing to face No. 2 Holland Patent (9-1) in the quarterfinals. The winner of that match will advance to the semifinals to face either No. 3 Adirondack (3-1) or No. 6 Camden (7-1).
Each division will hold a consolation round following the quarterfinals. Both consolation brackets will see the loser of the No. 1 vs No. 8 match go up against the loser of the No. 4 vs No. 5 contest. On the opposite side, the loser of No. 3 vs No. 6 will face off against the loser of No. 2 and No. 7.
Even with the consolation bracket, the stakes are a bit higher for the top seeds in Division 2. If the top two seeds in Div. 2 lose in the quarterfinals, they will not play in the consolation round.
The opening rounds of the Div. 1 tournament will be hosted by Fulton, with no spectators permitted. Finals meets for both divisions are scheduled to take place Thursday, Jan. 20, at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Winners will advance to the New York State Tournament in their respective divisions.
