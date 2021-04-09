PENNELLVILLE — One year ago this week, Alexis Bowering was a SUNY Oswego senior preparing to graduate after a turbulent final semester. It was a quiet spring evening on April 8, 2020, and rain showers sprinkled in the early season cool.
Quiet nights on the Bowering Family Farm in Pennellville stretch back 50 years, more than twice Alexis’ age, under the care of her grandfather. Before that, to the 19th century when the family began raising livestock in the lush fields and hills of eastern Oswego County.
Before many of the Bowerings and relatives who populate the area would awake, the family farm was turning to ash. More than 60 cows, a dozen pigs and a large but ultimately unknown amount of chickens died in the overnight fire — but no people were injured.
“The amount of love in that barn with the animals, and building it, and all the memories the whole family had there is the most upsetting part,” Alexis Bowering told The Palladium-Times.
It took more than a dozen local fire departments most of the night to extinguish the blaze, which left little more than a pile of smoldering rubble where a towering agriculture building was once raised.
Alexis’ grandfather, Ralph Bowering, took great pride in his herd, she said.
“It’s his entire way of life,” Alexis said. “I swear this man was born next to a cow and will die next to a cow. That’s how deep it goes.”
“Our family was changed forever,” she added. “But the Oswego County community stepped up and helped out more than anyone could have ever imagined.”
It started while the fire was still raging, as nearby family quickly arrived at the scene to comfort each other and lend real-time assistance. One of her uncles with an excavator teamed up with emergency personnel to knock down vulnerable areas of the fire. After working through the night, the family was exhausted but the community was not.
“It’s a horrible thing that happened, but with the amount of love and support you get, you can’t help but smile,” Alexis said.
People began to stop by to make donations: food, hay, wheelbarrows. Support poured into a GoFundMe account set up by Roxane Trask Bowering — it would surpass its $50,000 goal in just over a month. Jeremy Shepard of Shepard Enterprise supplied constant water at the barn site to keep the coals from flaring up. Shawn Lindsley of Lindsley Excavating spent “countless hours” moving debris, Roxane Bowering said. Local farmers showed up to help care for the 20 cows that survived the fire.
“If you donated, sent a kind word, showed up, made food or came to any of the fundraising events; you truly made a difference,” Alexis said. “Your impact was felt and will not be forgotten.”
As the immediate shock of the catastrophe faded, friends from years past reconnected with the family, and Alexis said the local farming community “became stronger” in the weeks afterward.
“It puts your mind back into a perspective that there’s still decent people out there and there’s a lot of them,” Alexis said.
Phone calls from old acquaintances and long, hard hugs were eminently helpful in the short term, but you can’t exactly use them to purchase hay by the ton or gasoline by the drum.
The Bowerings faced an immediate problem: what to do with what remained of their livestock. Twenty cows survived the fire and needed a place to live. There was one option, but it would require some work.
A partially disused, “extremely old” homestead barn on the property was the only useful alternative, Alexis remembers, even with missing floorboards, a broken water pump and not nearly enough hay to feed nearly two dozen hungry, spooked cows.
Once again, the Bowerings could count on their friends and family.
“The community came in and helped the family repair the barn to make it livable for the remaining cows,” Alexis said.
A newborn calf joined those remaining 20 cows the day after the fire. The mother was “one of the last cows to escape the fire before the barn burned to the ground,” Alexis said.
The new “miracle girl’s” name? Lucky, of course.
“Everyone thought that was very fitting,” Alexis said.
The Bowering Farm Rebirth, as the movement became known, stretched throughout the summer and fall with successful fundraisers, benefits and raffles.
The family continues to rebuild and replenish their farm: find them on Facebook at Bowering Farm Rebirth.
