FULTON — The Arc of Oswego County, a non-profit organization based in Fulton that supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has launched its annual membership campaign.
The organization is part of state and national advocacy efforts to prioritize people with I/DD in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Additionally, the organization has been pivotal in collecting data that demonstrates the increased risk people with I/DD have of complications from COVID-19.
“Not only do our members help us finance our many important services at the local level, they also provide clout when we are talking to state and federal politicians about issues affecting our community,” said Rebekkah Frisch, marketing and communications associate. “Membership helps us be more effective advocates for people who have disabilities in Oswego County.”
To become a member, simply donate $10 or more by mailing a check to The Arc of Oswego County at 7 Morrill Place, Fulton, or by visiting their website at bit.ly/arc-donations.
Services that The Arc of Oswego County provides for people with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities include day habilitation programs for seniors, community habilitation for adults, recreational and respite activities for people of all ages, and guardianship and planning assistance for families.
