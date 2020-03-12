SCRIBA — On March 28, The United Baptist Church of Scriba will host the Fifth Annual March Meatball Madness Spaghetti Dinner to benefit the Mexico Blessings in a Backpack program.
The church is located on 5111 State Route 104 East, right next to Dahl’s Diner. Serving will start at 4 p.m. and continue until 6:00. Guest chef Brian Taylor will be managing the kitchen during this event.
At 4:30 p.m., four judges, including Novelis Plant Manager Jeff Cruse, Palermo Elementary nurse Darlys Forbes, New Haven Elementary nurse Lynne Bogart and United Baptist Church of Scriba snowplow driver Don Sherwood will begin taste testing meatballs from six locations. Those who have donated them include: Daddy Ed’s, The Eis House, Bosco’s Meats, Canale’s, Paul’s Big M and Lakeside Restaurant. The judges will determine who is rewarded with the “Best Meatballs in Oswego County” plaque that was donated by Lupien’s Gifts and Engraving.
Dinners will include spaghetti and meatballs, tossed salad, dinner rolls (donated by TOPS Friendly Markets in Mexico) and a homemade dessert. Take- outs will be available.
Prices are discounted for veterans and children ages 6-12; children 5 and under eat free.
All of the proceeds from this event will go toward sending food home every week of the school year with 100 elementary school age children who are in the “free or reduced meal program” at the New Haven, Palermo and Mexico Elementary schools. It costs $80 to support one child for an entire school year.
Anyone unable to attend, but who would still like to donate can send a check made payable to the United Baptist Church of Scriba, at 5111 state Route 104E, Oswego, NY 13126. Note on the check “Blessings in a Backpack.” Or, a tax deductible donation can be made online at charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/blessings-in-a-backpack-mexico-ny-chapter
Contact Carla at 315-416-6116 for more or information or anyone who would like to be an entrant in the meatball contest next year.
