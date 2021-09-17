OSWEGO — Oswego County Suicide Prevention Coalition will host the 11th annual Stride to SAVE Lives Walk. The event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at Breitbeck Park, Oswego. The walk will begin at 9 a.m. and run until 1pm. Registration is free online and donations for the Stride to SAVE Lives Walk can be also be made online. Registration is open until Sept. 24. Participants can also register in-person on the day of the event. Event t-shirts are available as $25 donation to the Suicide Prevention Coalition.
The Stride to SAVE Lives Walk is an annual culmination of Suicide Prevention Coalition member efforts and has been a part of the community for the past 11 years. The walk is the largest part of the Coalition’s mission to unite mental health advocates, prevention organizations, survivors, allies, and community members unite with the ultimate goal of raising awareness of suicide prevention. With the all the challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Coalition is happy to host a live, in-person event. Suicide Prevention Coalition Manager, Kerri Green, comments that, “With so many uncertainties over the past year, by hosting this in-person event, we are hopeful and excited to see our community members come together and support such an important cause.”
According to research by the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention, suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death in young people ages of 10-24 and is the 10th leading cause of death overall in the United States. Stigma remains a prominent barrier to individuals seeking help when they are experiencing thoughts of suicide. The Oswego County Suicide Prevention Coalition wants to remind Oswego County residents that they are not alone in their struggle. Mental health service providers are encouraged to attend the walk to help educate our community on the many resources that are available.
The Oswego County Suicide Prevention Coalition is made up of invested community stakeholders who are passionate about mental health and suicide awareness. If you are interested in joining the suicide prevention movement or have questions about the event and registration, please contact (315) 529-0360, or email preventioncoalitionstaff@gmail. com for more information.
If you or someone you love is struggling with their mental health or thoughts of suicide, please call the Suicide Prevention Line (800) 273-8255 (talk) or text HOME to 741- 741. The Liberty Resources Mobile Crisis Team is also available 24/7 in Oswego County, call (855) 778-1900 or (325) 251-0800.
