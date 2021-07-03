OSWEGO — Last year, for the first time after 20 straight years, there was no Junior Golf Camp at Tamarack Golf Club because of safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, with high vaccination rates and the state’s easing of restrictions, the camp has returned in a big way.
“It was a bummer to not have our junior golfers, but I think they came back in full force this year because they were excited to play,” said Casey Smith, longtime golfer and former Oswego High School golf standout. She is the daughter of John Lawton, owner of Tamarack, which is located at 2021 County Route 1 in Oswego.
The youths have golf fever, and it suits them to a tee.
“Forty-seven kids, which I think is one of our best turnouts ever,” said Smith. “The kids have been very safe, very responsible, which we appreciate. I have to say a huge thank you to the parents and grandparents and family volunteers who have been going around with the kids, especially for the golf portion of each day of our camp. It’s been very helpful, and the kids appreciate having a good model out on the course.”
The first three days of the weeklong camp saw the youths practice at Scriba Driving Range. They were there three hours on Monday and for about 90 minutes each on Tuesday and Wednesday working on elements of their stance and swing such as posture, grip, and alignment.
“The major fundamentals of starting their swing,” Smith said. “Really, that setup is important for their swing.”
Throughout the camp, especially earlier in the week during high humidity, an emphasis was placed on keeping the golfers hydrated and cool. Smith said they were in the shade under the roof at the driving range a lot of the time. They took breaks, and they also cooled off by getting out on the golf carts with an adult or a responsible driver.
Following their practice at the driving range, the golfers came back to Tamarack to implement what they learned.
Cart safety and course etiquette were also taught. Smith said there are basics that all golfers on carts need to know. “Even if you are just a rider, making sure you are holding on to the appropriate handles, making sure everyone is safely in the golf cart before it is in motion, making sure your golf bag is securely strapped on to the back,” she said.
Golf etiquette is also important.
“We’ve been teaching them that the farthest away goes first, especially for safety reasons,” Smith said Thursday. “Today our major focus has been etiquette on the green — picking up your feet as you walk, making sure not to stand in anyone’s way, fixing repairs on the golf green and on the course if they are able to for the next golfer coming through.”
Providing valuable assistance at the camp was Oswego High School varsity golf coach Dan Rose.
“He’s amazing with the kids. He has great demeanor. He knows exactly, especially individually, what the kids need to be working on to help them improve instantly, which is really important in keeping that frustration level down,” Smith said. “His focus today is chipping so that you can have those shorter putts you are looking for.”
Smith and her father were providing putting instruction.
“Short game is very important. Kids are focusing on their putting stroke, etiquette on the green (picking up your feet, repairing ball marks, etc.), and also working to save strokes,” Smith said.
Usually during the camp, longest-drive and closest-to-the-pin contests are held while at the driving range. Smith said they didn’t have those this year with such a large group in order to maximize the kids’ time playing golf on the course.
However, there were chipping and putting contests on Thursday.
“For competition today, we’re doing closest putt and closest chip, just to really reinforce what they’ve learned and to improve their focus so that they can be competitive,” Smith said.
The camp was set to close on Friday with a captain-and-crew event.
“We will be doing nine holes,” Smith said. “Kids will work together in groups. We will have some of the older kids helping the younger kids in a group of four or five so they can be good models. The younger kids will tee up closer to the green. They’re going to work together to strategize to hopefully have a low score.”
Following the captain-and-crew tourney, the week closes out with a banquet and awards ceremony.
“Every kid ends up with a T-shirt too. Everybody walks away with something,” Smith said.
For many of the golfers at the camp, play at Tamarack will continue in the club’s Junior Golf League. About half of those at the camp will play in the league.
“We ask that kids are a little more independent for the Tuesday morning league. They’ll come out Tuesday mornings for the next six Tuesdays starting July 6 from 9 a.m. to approximately 11:30 or noon, however long it takes them to get nine holes in,” Smith said. “We do leave it pretty open and fun. Kids like to play golf with their friends on those mornings more than anything. They can play their own ball or they can play captain and crew or captain and mate. We let them choose the format, just as long as they’re getting the chance to hit shots. That’s what’s most important to us.”
The league is set up so that if the kids have other activities or family commitments that keep them away for a week or two, that’s no problem.
“They can make it up at any time,” Smith said. “We just want them to be able to play at any time this summer.”
Smith closed by again thanking the family members that assisted at the camp.
“We do appreciate them being here. They are an integral part of this,” She said. “I think it’s a good connection between the parent or family member and the kid. That’s the best part about golf is that it brings family together, so a huge thank you to them.”
