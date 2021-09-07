FULTON — After graduating 15 players last year, Fulton varsity football head coach Craig Halladay has a younger — and smaller — roster than normal.
Despite the low numbers, the Red Raiders are still offering a junior varsity program this season. But there are just 53 players split between the two rosters, and sometimes Halladay will have to use some JV kids at the varsity level.
Most of the kids weren’t on Fulton’s varsity roster during the six-game Fall II season in the spring. Halladay mentioned he was happy to be back in a normal season.
“We treated the spring as a stepping stone coming into the season. The hard thing was, I had a fairly senior heavy group,” he said. “It was hard to treat that like true spring ball because half of the kids I had during the spring weren’t here. They were playing modified or JV.”
Halladay’s younger roster includes a few prominent roles with players that haven’t seen varsity-level action, including a sophomore middle linebacker and two freshmen outside linebackers on the defensive side of the ball. The fourth-year head coach also has a core of ninth-grade linemen on the offensive and defensive side.
However, Halladay said that junior Will Patterson will be the team’s starting quarterback this season. He was on Fulton’s JV roster last year.
Following a scrimmage with both and varsity where Fowler came to town on Saturday, Halladay said it was a “great gauge” to see where his team was at, adding his team still has a lot to learn heading into the regular season.
“We’ve got a lot of kids that are coming up that aren’t used to the dedication and what we ask of them as a program,” Halladay said. “It’s hard for us, with the low numbers, to make situations out there. A lot of these kids are ninth graders, and it was their first look at a varsity-level situation.”
While there was talk about potentially moving down to the independent league with the younger and smaller roster, as other area schools have done, Fulton will remain in Section III Class A for the 2021 season.
The Red Raiders have games against staunch opponents such as Whitesboro, Indian River and Carthage. After Jamesville-DeWitt announced the school isn’t fielding a varsity team this year, Fulton got paired with Auburn to open the season on Thursday.
J-D was originally slated host Fulton on Sept. 18. Instead, Fulton hosts East Syracuse-Minoa on Sept. 17.
“What really hurt us was J-D folding. They were another team on our schedule that we could compete with,” Halladay said. “Class A is, from top to bottom, very tough. Not trying to dismiss any other league, but we played Rome the last game of the season in the spring and we beat them 21-0. Sure, I had a little better or mature team last year than I have this year, but there’s a Class AA team that we can play with.”
While Halladay sometimes looks toward the future of Fulton football, adding that he hopes he can put 35 or 40 players on this year’s modified roster plus “keep all (the current) players in” for next season, he said this year he’s not worried about the wins and losses.
“I want our players to play hard in every game. Be in every game. Don’t lay down and fold,” Halladay said. “We (need to) come out and be tough, and play hard-nose football every game. The scoreboard will take care of itself. It’ll be what it’s going to be.”
