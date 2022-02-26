OSWEGO — The regular season has come and gone for the Oswego State women’s hockey team — and now the Lakers get to enjoy at least one more home game at the Deborah F. Stanley Arena.
Even though the semifinals got pushed to Tuesday after the NEWHL had numerous schedule changes due to COVID-19 protocols, it’s nothing out of the ordinary for Oswego State. The Lakers have played in five Tuesday matchups since the beginning of the year.
Three of those mid-week games have come the last three weeks.
Other league teams have played mid-week contests, “just not with as much consistency” as Oswego State, head coach Mark Digby said.
“We’ve played in enough Tuesday games now where this is normal. … It works out fine for us,” he said. “I don’t even want to say it plays into our favor. But it certainly doesn’t throw us off at all, having to play on a Tuesday night.”
The Lakers are riding an eight-game win streak heading into the playoffs. This past week included a 6-0 shutout at Morrisville State last Friday, and a 2-0 shutout at Buffalo State this past Tuesday.
Joanna Hiebert played in both games, making a combined 27 saves. The sophomore now has five shutouts on the season.
While Hiebert “has been playing well,” Digby mentioned, “the team has been playing well in front of her.”
“Tuesday (at Buffalo State), I don’t know how many saves Jo got credited for, but she really only needed to make one save in the game. She made it,” Digby said. “Sometimes, more than how many saves you make, it’s when you make the saves. What’s the context of the game at that moment? That really determines her performance rather than how many goals she let in.”
Oswego State hosts SUNY Cortland Tuesday in the semifinal matchup. The Lakers hold a 2-1 advantage from the three-game season series against the Red Dragons. All three matchups have been one-goal games.
Cortland took the first game on Nov. 12 2-1. Morgan Shines opened up the scoring in the first period, but two second-period goals from the Red Dragons pushed them to victory.
A wild comeback for the Lakers, including four goals in the third period, gave Oswego State a 5-4 win on Dec. 3. Simone Bednarik, Chyne Kennedy, Kyleigh Grugin, Lizzie Burke and Mack Hull all scored in the contest.
Philomena Teggart and Shines both scored on Jan. 15 for a 2-1 Oswego State victory on home ice.
“I have every reason to believe that this one (against Cortland) will be very similar, just a back-and-forth game,” Digby said. “(It’ll be about) who capitalizes on their opportunities and who takes care of the puck the best.”
Oswego State finished the regular season with a 16-7-1 overall record (13-4-1 NEWHL). Its 27 league points earned it second place in the NEWHL for the home-ice advantage in the semifinals.
Now that the Lakers are at this point in the season, Digby said he hopes “the lessons (the team) accrued over the course of the season can help with preparation.”
And since it’s a one-game series, there’s a lot more on the line.
“You have to have that little extra jump knowing that game one is game seven. You might as well leave it all out there,” Digby said. “I’m excited to see how this group plays in a playoff atmosphere.”
But having home ice makes it all the more sweeter.
“We, collectively, enjoy playing (at home). Why wouldn’t you, right? … It’s nice to have home-ice advantage. It’s a testament to the body of work this group has put together,” Digby said. “The excitement, all of that, I’d imagine it’ll take care of itself. … It’s just trying to get players to play within themselves and to understand their piece and how they can star in their role in the game. As long as we do that, we can accept the result and hopefully it’ll be a positive one for us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.