OSWEGO — Sarah Yensan of the indoor and outdoor track and field teams has been named Oswego State’s Outstanding Senior Female Athlete for the 2019-20 school year.
Yensan is a two-time SUNY Athletic Conference champion in the long jump, having won the outdoor title in 2019 and the indoor title in 2020.
The Lockport native is a five-time all-conference honoree, having earned first-team honors for her long jump championships in 2019 and 2020. In 2018, Yensan earned second-team recognition in the indoor high jump and then third-team honors in the outdoor high jump event later that year.
During the 2019 indoor season, Yensan earned second-steam all-conference recognition in the long jump.
Yensan is a three-time U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCA) All-Region selection with awards in 2018 for the indoor long jump, 2019 for the outdoor long jump, and 2020 for the indoor long jump.
After jumping 5.56 meters (18’ 3”) coming out of high school, she began to flourish under the coaching of assistant track coach Curtis Merrick, who came on board in her sophomore year. She improved her personal best at the 2018 Outdoor All-Atlantic Regional Meet with a leap of 5.68 meters (18’ 7.75”).
In her junior year at the Outdoor All-Atlantic Regional, she set an Oswego State record in the long jump with a mark of 5.74 meters (18’ 10”) in qualifying for her first NCAA Division III National Championship. She followed that in her senior year by breaking the Lakers’ indoor long jump mark in February at Brockport with a leap of 5.80 meters (19’ 0.5”) and qualifying for her second NCAA Division III National Championship.
The Outstanding Senior Athlete award is based on a senior’s entire Laker career and solely focused on individual athletic achievements at Oswego State.
