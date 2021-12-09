FULTON — Posting nine wins by pinfall on the night, the Fulton varsity wrestling team defeated Cicero-North Syracuse and Oswego on Tuesday to open its dual-meet season and notch the 1,000th victory in the program’s storied history.
The Red Raiders started the evening by beating the CNS Northstars, 41-28, for program win No. 999.
Next came the milestone 1,000th triumph by a score of 57-13 over Oswego.
Here are recaps of both dual meets, held at Fulton’s G. Ray Bodley High School.
Fulton 41, CNS 28
Getting pins for Fulton were sophomore Bailey Grubb at 145 pounds, freshman Johnathan Clohecy at 152, senior Logan Murphy at 285, and eighth-grader Collen Austin at 102.
The dual meet began with the 138-pound weight class as Fulton senior Elias Reynolds earned an 8-1 decision over Sean Aldrich. Grubb’s pin of Dominick Racht in 1:15 at 145 pounds gave Fulton a 9-0 lead in the meet.
Clohecy pinned Zion Mukasa in 2:13 to extend the Raiders’ margin to 15-0.
After the Northstars’ John Sherbourne pinned Fulton’s Ashton Gates in 3:42 at 160 pounds, the Raiders answered with Troy Baker’s injury default win over Ayden Sprague at 172 pounds.
The Northstars won the next two weight classes with a major decision and a pin to inch closer, but Fulton captured wins at 285 pounds, 102, and 110 to pull away.
Murphy pinned Joseph Kozubowski in 2:58 at 285 pounds, and then Austin pinned CNS’ Javone Dawkins in 52 seconds in the 102-pound weight class. At 110 pounds, Raider junior Frederick Pagan outpointed Kevin Mossow, 8-4. That cemented the dual-meet win for Fulton.
The Northstars won matches at 118 pounds and 126 pounds. At 118, Anthony Ciciarelli pinned Kallen Roberts (2:28), and at 126 Kennedy Thompson pinned Jack Phillips (2:42).
In the final match at 132 pounds, Fulton senior Dylan Waldron won by technical fall 15-0 over Drew Baker.
Fulton 57, Oswego 13
The Raiders rolled to program win No. 1,000 by rocking rival Oswego, 57-13.
Fulton notched five wins by pinfall, four by forfeit, and one by decision to account for its total score.
The pin party started with the first two weight classes. Grubb at 145 pounds pinned Logan Duval in 1:23, and then Clohecy at 152 pounds pinned Carter Famoly in 1:25.
Ashton Gates at 160 pounds took an 11-5 decision over the Bucs’ Mason Sinclair.
Baker won by forfeit at 172 pounds to give Fulton a 21-0 cushion in the dual meet.
Oswego’s Logan Mathews scored an 8-0 major decision over Aiden Scaringi at 189 pounds, and the Bucs’ Ethan Hart pinned Walter Metcalf in 51 seconds at 215 pounds to give the visitors some momentum.
Fulton won the next three weight classes by forfeit with Murphy (285), Austin (102), and Pagan (110).
Three straight Fulton first-period pins followed. At 118 pounds, Jack Phillips won by fall in 1:56 over Jamee Ekman. Kallen Roberts pinned Jose Ramos in 1:18 at 126 pounds, and Waldron at 132 pounds pinned Hunter McCarthy in 1:01.
In the final bout of the dual meet, Oswego’s Wayne Earl defeated Elias Reynolds, 4-2.
Fulton is slated to participate in the Red Rams Duals on Saturday at Jamesville-DeWitt.
BOX SCORES
Fulton 41, CNS 28
138 pounds: Elias Reynolds (F) dec. Sean Aldrich, 8-1. 145: Bailey Grubb (F) pinned Dominick Racht in 1:51. 152: Johnathan Clohecy (F) pinned Zion Mukasa in 2:13. 160: John Sherbourne (CNS) pinned Ashton Gates in 3:42. 172: Troy Baker (F) won by injury default over Ayden Sprague. 189: Dylan Firenze (CNS) maj. dec. Aiden Scaringi, 17-6. 215: Kamdin Bembry (CNS) pinned Kaden Reynnells in 5:10. 285: Logan Murphy (F) pinned Joseph Kozubowski in 2:58. 102: Collen Austin (F) pinned Javone Dawkins in :52. 110: Frederick Pagan (F) dec. Kevin Mossow, 8-4. 118: Anthony Ciciarelli (CNS) pinned Kallen Roberts in 2:28. 126: Kennedy Thomas (CNS) pinned Jack Phillips in 2:42. 132: Dylan Waldron (F) won by tech. fall over Drew Baker, 15-0.
Fulton 57, Oswego 13
145 pounds: Bailey Grubb (F) pinned Logan Duval in 1:23. 152: Johnathan Clohecy (F) pinned Carter Famoly in 1:25. 160: Ashton Gates (F) dec. Mason Sinclair, 11-5. 172: Troy Baker (F) won by forfeit. 189: Logan Mathews (O) maj. dec. Aiden Scaringi, 8-0. 215: Ethan Hart (O) pinned Walter Metcalf in :51. 285: Logan Murphy (F) won by forfeit. 102: Collen Austin (F) won by forfeit. 110: Frederick Pagan (F) won by forfeit. 118: Jack Phillips (F) pinned Jamee Ekman in 1:56. 126: Kallen Roberts (F) pinned Jose Ramos in 1:18. 132: Dylan Waldron (F) pinned Hunter McCarthy in 1:01. 138: Wayne Earl (O) dec. Elias Reynolds, 4-2.
