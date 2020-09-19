SYRACUSE — The Board of Directors of the Friends of Section III Wrestling Hall of Fame has announced that the induction ceremony scheduled for Nov. 7, 2020, has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s class of inductees will be honored on Nov. 6, 2021 at the Lakeshore Yacht and Country Club in Cicero.
Inducted at that ceremony will be the Class of 2021 to include Derek Brenon (Immaculate Heart Central), John Clark (St. Lawrence University), Leigh Frye (Frankfort-Schuyler), Tim Green (Liverpool), Justin Lister (South Jefferson), and Dale Porter (South Jefferson).
John Clark was the Fulton varsity wrestling team’s first sectional champion in 1964 and later enjoyed a long and successful career as the St. Lawrence University wrestling coach. He led the Saints to a national championship in 1988.
