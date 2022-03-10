World of Outlaws Sprint Cars to run doubleheader at Weedsport Speedway July 30-31

WEEDSPORT — For the first time in history, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will run a doubleheader weekend at Weedsport Speedway, July 30-31.
Becoming a fan-favorite destination, the state-of-the-art facility in Weedsport will pair The Greatest Show on Dirt with DIRTcar 358 Modifieds on Saturday, July 30, and then the DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds on Sunday, July 31 for the Empire State Challenge Weekend.
Fans will also be treated to live entertainment after the feature Saturday night. The event, which is also the only New York stop for the Sprint Cars in 2022, will feature 2022 DIRTcar Nationals and 2019 Knoxville Nationals champion David Gravel looking for back-to-back wins. He survived a thrilling green-white-checkered finish last year, holding off Series champions Brad Sweet and Donny Schatz for the win. However, the two champions, along with the likes of Sheldon Haudenschild, Carson Macedo, Logan Schuchart and many more will be holding nothing back to place their car atop the iconic Victory Lane hill at Weedsport.
“I just love winning here in New York, too,” Gravel said in Victory Lane. “These fans in the whole Northeast are awesome.”
Tickets are on sale now for the doubleheader, including $40 single-day reserved tickets, $75 two-day reserved tickets, $35 single-day (18 and up) general admission, $65 two-day (18 and up) general admission, $20 single-day (11-17) general admission and $35 two-day (11-18) general admission. Kids 10 and under are free.
For questions on camping, contact Weedsport Speedway at (315) 834-3067.
