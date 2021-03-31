FULTON — The Fulton and Oswego Women’s Bowling Hall of Fame Banquet will be held Saturday, Aug. 21, at RFH’s Hide-A-Way in Phoenix.
A cocktail hour starts at 5 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m. and the ceremony to follow.
Dinner tickets must be purchased in advance by Aug. 11 by contacting Mary Smith (315-593-7804) or Margie Moore (315-345-0198 or 315-343-5460).
The Fulton Women’s Bowling Hall of Fame will welcome new inductees Crystal MacDougall and Brenda Rice.
The Oswego Women’s Bowling Hall of Fame will induct Mary Jane Sereno, Kathy Lacey, and Jeanne Baker.
Also honored that night will be Oswego Female Youth Bowlers of the Year Abigail Chamberlain and Lily Matthews.
