PHOENIX — The Fulton and Oswego Women’s Bowling Hall of Fame Banquet has been rescheduled for Friday, Aug. 14, at RFH’s Hide-A-Way in Phoenix.
The date was moved because of continuing state restrictions with coronavirus social distancing concerns.
The Fulton Women’s Bowling Hall of Fame will welcome new inductees Crystal MacDougall and Brenda Rice.
The Oswego Women’s Hall of Fame will induct Mary Jane Sereno and Kathy Lacey.
Also honored that night will be the Oswego Female Youth Bowler of the Year, Abigail Chamberlain.
A cocktail hour starts at 5 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m., with the ceremony to follow.
Dinner tickets must be purchased by Aug. 5 by contacting Mary Smith (315-593-7804) or Margie Moore (315-345-0198 or 315-343-5460).
