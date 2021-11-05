OSWEGO — Now that the first two regular-season games are out of the way for the Oswego State women’s hockey team, the players are focused on the “now” rather than talking about what happened last year.
And it all started when sophomore Rachel Corbett lined up against twin sister Emma Corbett, who plays for Adrian College, to take the initial faceoff during Friday’s contest.
With “50-something” family members and friends, according to Oswego State head coach Mark Digby, attending the game to watch the Corbett sisters square off, the Lakers won 2-1.
“The Adrian coach and I, we had talked and said, ‘We’ll go ahead and start both of them,’” Digby said. “The Adrian coach asked Emma to line up against Rachel on the faceoff. She didn’t know she was taking the faceoff. … After the game, she came back to the hotel and their whole family was there. I was giving her some grief about having to practice faceoffs a little bit more.”
Oswego State has two home games on Saturday and Sunday. Both are league games in the Northeast Women’s Hockey League. Buffalo State comes to town on Saturday before the Lakers host SUNY Potsdam on Sunday.
But as Digby has repeated a lot in the early parts of the season, the focus for Oswego State is internal — and they haven’t talked about Buffalo State or Potsdam too much.
Buffalo State will be looking for its first win of the season after dropping both games to Nazareth College over the weekend. The first game resulted in an 8-1 loss on Friday before being shut out 8-0 Saturday.
Carys Ursell scored the lone Bengal goal over the weekend. Jessica Auge was the goalie for the first game, recording 48 saves in the loss. Sissy Harman made 58 saves in the second game.
The Bears went 1-1 last weekend, falling to William Smith College 6-0 before bouncing back for a 2-1 win the next day. Four players have recorded a single point to lead Potsdam. Allie Banas and Sara Barrett both scored goals over the weekend.
There are also a couple personal connections for the Oswego State and Potsdam matchup. Laker freshman Lizzie Burke will be going up against older sister Emily Burke, a fifth-year senior for the Bears.
“That’ll be a fun game the first time for them to actually play against each other,” Digby said before the two exhibition games when discussing all the new players.
Potsdam’s head coach, Greg Haney, is in his first year at the helm. But his name has been said several times at Oswego State — he served as assistant coach for the Lakers from 2015-18 under former head coach Diane Dillon. Aislinn McAleer and Philomena Teggart are the only current players that played under his guidance.
“If we just go out and compete as hard as we did this weekend, and continue to get better structurally, I think the results will take care of themselves,” he said. “Even if we don’t get it done on any given night, as long as we do the right things, then I would hope us, as a coaching staff, would still be happy with what we’re doing and how we’re building.”
The Lakers picked up two wins over Adrian College and Trine University to start the season 2-0. Oswego State also received six votes in the US College Hockey Online Division III women’s hockey poll. It puts the team at No. 12 in the country.
Megan Teachout scored both of Oswego State’s goals in the 2-1 win over the Bulldogs Friday. The first goal was unassisted but Chyne Kennedy picked up an assist on the second one. Joanna Hiebert made 31 saves allowing just the one goal .
“Even when (Adrian) scored in the third period, there was no panic. They stayed the course. They knew what they had to do,” Digby said. “You’re able to walk away with a win against a very, very good team, a very well-coached team, in a really tough place to play. That was awesome.”
But Digby called it the “tale of two games” after the “emotional win” on Friday. It was a much quieter in an almost empty building against Trine.
After the Thunder opened the scoring, Amanda Zenstein tied the game at 13:47 of the second period, assisted by Teggart. Teachout scored her third goal in two games with 7:55 left in the game to win the game. Simone Bednarik recorded the assist.
Bryn White made 16 saves in the contest.
“The second period, we found another gear that I don’t think we even had Friday night. We were very good,” Digby said. “It was nice to see that we were able to play with one of the top teams, and then find a way to get it done when the excitement and the emotion aren’t necessarily there. When you can learn to win different ways, that’s certainly a good sign.”
Both goalies earned their first collegiate wins.
“I don’t think we would’ve gotten the results in either game had we not gotten the goaltending that we had,” Digby said. “It’s hard to maintain that focus and emotion that you go through as a goalie. Both of them, they played like seniors. We’re in a good place right now with that.”
Teachout was named the NEWHL Player of the Week after her three-goal weekend, and Hiebert earned the league’s Goaltender of the Week honors. Digby mentioned that the individual success stemmed from the team’s success.
“Meg and Jo, I’m happy for them that they got those. They’re certainly deserving,” Digby said. “But I love the fact that they don’t care. It makes no difference to them.”
But now four league points are on the line to begin the season for Oswego State.
“There’s still a lot of work that’s got to get done. We tried to address that this week,” Digby said. We won’t play to our potential if we don’t play to our speed.”
