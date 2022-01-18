OSWEGO — Both goals during the Oswego State women’s hockey team win over SUNY Cortland Saturday were basically identical.
First came Morgan Shines’ goal at 7:23 of the second period. Kyleigh Grugin skated in the offensive zone after receiving a pass from Sophia Kyrkostas. Grugin found Shines for a backhand cross-ice pass, and Shines deflected the puck past Cortland’s goalie, Molly Goergen.
That tied the game 1-1, and stayed that way following quality chances from both sides. But as the third period came to a close, Lizzie Burke gave a small pass to Ariella Haas in the neutral zone, skated into the offensive zone and found Philomena Teggart skating into the slot.
Another cross-ice pass and deflection sealed the 2-1 victory for the Lakers, and Teggart came away with the game-winning goal.
“I don’t know how many more like that Phi’s going to score, but it was certainly exciting to see her get that one,” Oswego State head coach Mark Digby said. “The kid’s been through a lot the past couple weeks. It’s amazing how things work out sometimes. The right person gets the right goal at the right time.”
While the Lakers came away with the victory, it was a slow start for them. Digby said, prior to the middle of the second period, Oswego State had been in a “little bit of a funk,” coming off the losses to Utica College and Plattsburgh State.
Once Cortland opened the scoring in the early stages of the second period, Digby admitted he got a little concerned.
“It’s hard to push your way out of (that funk) when you’re chasing a game,” he said. “I was a little concerned that we were going to get back on our heels. But I’m proud of them for the way their found their own energy in the second period.”
After Cortland scored, a slew of penalties came from both sides. Oswego State was called for too many players on the ice at 8:14, quickly followed by an interference minor from Cortland’s Grace Schnorr just 18 seconds later.
Oswego State’s Avery Webster got a two-minute minor for body checking at 10:13, followed by another too many players on the ice call 13 seconds later.
Teggart was whistled for cross-checking at 12:22, putting Oswego State down a player for extended periods of time — including some longer five-on-three situations.
The Lakers killed off everything, as did the Red Dragons when they committed penalties at the end and beginning of the second and third periods. Digby said it wasn’t about the “X’s and O’s” of the penalty kill, but rather the players’ mindset and “willingness to get gritty and get pucks out of the zone.”
“That really reset our whole approach to the game. After that, we played pretty darn good hockey,” he said. “Some of the penalties, we’re willing to accept. It’s just the way we want to play. I get it. ... I’ve got to do a better job managing the bench to make sure we’re not putting our team down. ... That could very well have been the turning point in the game had it gone the other way. I certainly appreciate the girls bailing me out on that one.”
Joanna Hiebert finished the game with 19 saves.
“If we’re going to be successful at the end of the year, you have to get great goaltending. Jo, she looked like herself again tonight,” Digby said. “It was nice to see her stand tall in a game where we needed her to.”
Oswego State (7-4-1, 4-3-1 NEWHL) travels to Morrisville State today for another league contest — the first of three games against the Mustangs. Digby said that every league game is “huge” moving forward.
But, heading into the Morrisville contest, it’s easier to talk about what needs to change on the ice moving forward after a win, rather than if the Lakers “stumbled” against Cortland.
“If you stumble today, then we’re sitting here talking about how do we regroup and what we have to do on Monday to figure it out,” Digby said. “Now, we can certainly teach because we have to be better, there’s no doubt about it, but it makes it easier to teach and for the players to accept that we have a lot of work to do when you still get the win.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.