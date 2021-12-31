OSWEGO — Back in October, the Oswego State women’s hockey team kicked off its season with a tough contest against now-No. 9 Adrian College.
In similar fashion, the Lakers are traveling to another staunch opponent. Amherst College — who historically has been in the national rankings, and received one vote in this past week’s USCHO polls — plays host on Monday.
Amherst — a team that Oswego State coach Mark Digby said is one of the best defensive teams in the country — currently sits with a 2-5 (0-4 NESCAC) record. The Mammoths will take on UMass-Boston on Sunday prior to the tilt against the Lakers. Amherst is coming off three consecutive losses: back-to-back one-goal defeats against No. 1 Middlebury College, and most recently a 3-1 loss to No. 9 Nazareth College on Dec. 11.
Digby added that the game against the Mammoths is a good measuring tool for Oswego State, seeing where it is progress-wise since the Adrian game.
“We’re not toe-dipping, that’s for sure. We’ve got a heck of a month coming up. For us to achieve the goals that we have, we’ve got to play teams like this,” he said. “To think we start first semester with Adrian, then the second semester with Amherst. That’s a tough way to start out both. But, especially going on the road allows us the opportunity to really settle into our identity.”
After a few weeks off, Digby said everybody has a “little bit of that jump,” but now the task is getting back into a “competitive mindset.” Following Wednesday’s practice, he mentioned that “the battle level” is getting better prior to Amherst.
But after going through a year without hockey, Digby said the first semester ended a little more abruptly than normal — making it more exciting for everyone’s return. The Lakers last played Dec. 3 at Cortland, a 5-4 comeback victory with Mack Hull scoring the game-winning goal. Then the team returned to campus Saturday for the men’s hockey game on Dec. 4 for the “sendoff game” for President Deborah Stanley.
“Then, ‘poof,’ where’d they go?” Digby said. “They were all gone by Tuesday or Wednesday. … Even compared to other years, you have the holiday skate, then throughout finals week, they’re in and out. Not skating but working out and doing things. You see them. This year, that didn’t happen at all.”
All 26 players that started in the fall returned. However, a mid-season transfer joined the ranks for the second half of the year, the team announced Tuesday. Tessa Mucha, a Tully native, transferred in from Division I Saint Michael’s College. In 10 games with the team, she recorded two points.
Prior to the collegiate level, Mucha played for the Syracuse Valley Eagles — the same program as freshman Rylee Preston, where the two played together last season. Digby added that Mucha also played with Ashlyn McGrath and Kamryn Barnes a few years ago.
Mucha has the ability to drive the net when needed, Digby said, but can also flip a switch and be a speedy and skilled player.
“She’s a pretty talented kid. I don’t know if she’ll end up being a goal-scorer or a play-maker, but she’ll be fine,” Digby said. “She just works. She shows up to practice. She picks up pucks. She pushes nets. She fills water bottles. Anything you would look for in a teammate, she’s done because she understands that it’s her job right now to earn respect. She’s not looking for things to just be handed to her and I think her teammates respect that about her. They’ve been really good about supporting her through this.”
Oswego State enters the second half of the season with a 6-2-1 (3-2-1 NEWHL) record, and a three-game win streak. Most recently was that 5-4 win at Cortland in early December. The Lakers also sit in third in the league — one point behind Cortland and six behind Plattsburgh State.
The win over the Red Dragons saw Oswego State score three unanswered goals in the third period for the victory. Simone Bednarik, Chyne Kennedy, Kyleigh Grugin, Lizzie Burke and Hull all scored. Ariella Haas (2), Taylor Hudon, Morgan Shines and Kennedy recorded assists.
Joanna Hiebert made 22 saves in net for the victory.
“I hope we can maintain a little bit of momentum off of (the Cortland win). … But at the same time, it was a long time ago,” Digby said. “You’ve got to almost start fresh and start rebuilding from where we’re at now. That’s a good thing. It’s nice to be able to come back and start fresh and be excited about where we’re at.”
Entering the month of January, Digby said he hopes his team remembers the lessons they learned throughout the first semester — the lessons that sent the Lakers to victory, and also the lessons that might have been the downfall in a game.
And one of those lessons remains to stick to the identity of the team: playing gritty and being a tough team.
“Some games, what we’ve shown is that when we start trying to be something that we’re not — or maybe try to be something that we’re not yet — then we slow ourselves down or get in our own way. We play enough good teams where we’ve got to make sure we don’t beat ourselves,” Digby said. “You hope all the experiences that you had from the first semester, those really settle into everybody’s mind. That’s how you can build upon what you have. … All the lessons you learn along the way, if those don’t stick with you, you’re not going to get out of December mode. You’ve got to find a way to progress and you’ve got to find a way to get a little bit better week to week.”
