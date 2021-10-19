OSWEGO — Thanks to a partnership between Oswego State athletics and Oswego Health, admission to all Oswego State women’s hockey games is free this season.
Typically, only college students would get one free ticket to each game.
The announcement was made on Monday.
“Oswego Health is proud to support SUNY Oswego and its women’s ice hockey program through this sponsorship allowing fans to attend for free,” Oswego Health director of communications Jamie Leszczynski said.
Oswego State begins its season this weekend with two exhibition games. The Lakers host King’s College Friday at 7 p.m., followed by a 3 p.m. game against Neumann University Saturday.
Saturday’s contest is also the team’s annual Pink the Rink game, where all proceeds this year will go to Peaceful Remedies, a nonprofit in Oswego.
The regular season begins next weekend on the road for the Lakers. The team travels to Trine University and Adrian College.
“We are excited to announce free admission to our women’s ice hockey games this season,” Oswego athletic director Wendy McManus said. “The impact this partnership will have on Laker women’s ice hockey speaks volumes to the commitment of our community and its support of SUNY Oswego and women’s athletics.”
All spectators at SUNY Oswego indoor events such as athletic competitions must show proof of having completed a full COVID-19 vaccination series or proof of a negative COVID-19 test.
