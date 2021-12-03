OSWEGO — After a little bit of an extended break, the Oswego State women’s hockey team is ending the first half of its season with a one-game weekend at SUNY Cortland today.
The Lakers (5-2-1, 2-2-1 NEWHL) had one game prior to Thanksgiving, which was last Tuesday, a 1-0 win over William Smith College. Over the break, head coach Mark Digby made sure to give his players time off the ice to enjoy time with friends and family back home for the holiday.
Even though it’s only for one week, now it’s time to get back to work for the Lakers before the winter break.
“They came out with great energy Monday and Tuesday in practice,” Digby said. “Now it’ll just be, ‘How quickly can you get your game timing back?’”
Oswego State travels to Cortland today for the second of three regular-season NEWHL matchups.
The last time the two teams met, the Red Dragons came out victorious with a 2-1 win on their home ice.
Morgan Shines opened the scoring on the power play for the Lakers in the first period before Katie DeVoe and Mia Hlasnick scored back-to-back goals in the second period en route to the win. Hlasnick’s goal came on the player-advantage.
Oswego State’s Bryn White played in net, allowing both goals on 23 shots while Cortland’s Anna Hamid made 42 saves allowing the one goal.
“I think it’s an opportunity for us to go back into the building where we did stumble a bit. They’re a good team,” Digby said. “They were a huge part of us refocusing. Going into that (first) game, we had earned the right to feel pretty good about ourselves. Then you go in and realize pretty quick that when you play good teams, if you don’t compete — not even don’t compete, but if you don’t put extra in — it’s going to be hard to be successful. That’s more of the approach we’re taking.”
Since that loss, the Lakers only fell to the hands of perennial powerhouse Plattsburgh State. That game was followed by two shutouts with a 5-0 win over SUNY Potsdam on Nov. 20 and the 1-0 shutout over William Smith.
Digby added in the last three games, the team has played eight periods in a row of “pretty darn good hockey,” starting with the second period of the Plattsburgh game.
“You want to get off to a good start, but you’ve got to be able to maintain that over the course of the game, too. For Potsdam and then William Smith, we came out and we played hard and we played smart,” he said. “Anytime for a young team, when you get off to a good start similar to the Buffalo State game or the first Potsdam game, and you do get off to a good start, you’re just not rewarded for it, it’s easy to venture away from what you’re doing that’s making you successful. That’s a lesson that we’ve hopefully learned.”
With a young team, Digby didn’t call it a sense of “frustration,” trying to force different things to happen.
It’s just a bunch of players that want to win.
“Part of that is early on in the year that you can’t expect to score every shift. You’ve got to go out there and play intelligent and over the course of a 60-minute game, opportunities are going to come up,” he said. “When you get them, you’ve got to capitalize. You can’t create something out of nothing. If nothing happens, be good at doing nothing for a shift. If an opportunity comes up, finish it off and get us a lead.”
Cortland has played only two games since the first meeting against Oswego State: a 6-2 win at Buffalo State on Nov. 13 followed by a 5-1 win against Potsdam on Nov. 19.
The Red Dragons’ contest against SUNY Canton on Nov. 20 was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols from the Roos.
Four players are currently recording at least one point per game for Cortland. Grace Schnorr (7 goals, 2 assists) has nine points in six games while DeVoe (2G, 5A) and Hlasnick (2G, 5A) both have seven points in six games.
Goaltenders Hamid and Molly Goergen have been splitting time for the Red Dragons. Hamid is boasting a 0.60 goals against average with a .976 save percentage. Goergen has a 3.38 goals against average and an .873 save percentage.
In Oswego State’s game against William Smith, Ariella Haas scored the game-winning goal off a rebound. The original shot came from Chyne Kennedy while Emily Gustafson picked up the secondary assist.
Joanna Hiebert made 15 saves to preserve the shutout.
Heading into the weekend, Megan Teachout leads the Lakers with eight points (4G, 4A), followed by Haas (2G, 5A) and Philomenta Teggart (7A) with seven points each.
Hiebert has played five games this season with a 1.98 goals against average and a .883 save percentage. White started three games this season with a 1.33 goals against average and a .915 save percentage.
“(We’re) just going to try to remember what worked for them and what didn’t work for us,” Digby said.
