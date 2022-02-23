The Fulton and Oswego Women’s Bowling Hall of Fame banquet will be held on Saturday, May 14, at RFH’s Hide-A-Way in Phoenix.
The Fulton Women’s Bowling Hall of Fame will welcome new inductees Kathleen Clark and Mary Ann Schreck.
The Oswego Women’s Hall of Fame will induct Jackie Coon and Theresa Graham. Also honored that night will be Fulton Female Youth Bowler of the Year, Eliana Occhino. Oswego will be honoring Female Youth Bowler of the Year, Mallory Upcraft. A cocktail hour starts at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m. with the ceremony to follow.
Dinner tickets must be bought in advance by contacting Paula Distin (315-529-4887), Margie Moore (315-343-5460 or 315-345-0198), or Karen Wygant (315-529-1379).
The deadline to purchase dinner tickets is Wednesday, May 4.
