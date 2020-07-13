PHOENIX — Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the Fulton and Oswego Women’s Bowling Hall of Fame Banquet has been postponed until 2021.
The new date for the banquet is Friday, May 7, 2021 at RFH’s Hide-A-Way in Phoenix. At that event, the same women that were scheduled to be honored in 2020 will be recognized.
The Fulton Women’s Bowling Hall of Fame will welcome new inductees Crystal MacDougall and Brenda Rice.
The Oswego Women’s Hall of Fame will induct Mary Jane Sereno and Kathy Lacey.
Also honored that night will be the Oswego Female Youth Bowler of the Year Abigail Chamberlain.
More details will be announced as the May 2021 ceremony nears.
Contact Mary Smith (315-593-7804) or Margie Moore (315-345-0198 or 315-343-5460) for more information.
