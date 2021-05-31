FULTON — Defending Modified track champion Larry Wight of Phoenix scored a big win Saturday at Fulton Speedway, his first of the 2021 season.
Wight started the 35-lap feature in 14th and worked his way into the top five on lap 15. He moved into second place on lap 21 with his car on rails using the bottom of the speedway, and then drove into the lead on lap 24.
Once in front, Wight kept lapping cars, and he took the checkered flag ahead of Mat Williamson.
Other winners on Finish Line Design Night were Matt Janczuk and Ryan Dolbear (Sportsman), Chad Homan (Late Models), Brett Sears (Novice Sportsman), and Jason Barney (Empire Super Sprints).
Justin Crisafulli led the first three laps of the 35-lap Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modified feature before Mike Stanton Jr. blasted into the lead.
Just after Stanton took the lead, Tim Sears Jr.’s car suffered a collapsed front end, ending his night and his three-race winning streak to start the season.
By lap 10 Stanton opened a lead of more than two seconds over Crisafulli, with Bob Henry Jr., Roy Bresnahan, and Corey Barker battling for third through fifth.
A caution flag on lap 19 erased Stanton’s big lead. On the restart, Bresnahan took advantage as he drove into the top spot with Wight driving into second one lap later.
On lap 24, Wight motored into the lead exiting turn 4. The outcome came down to Wight and Williamson. Wight stayed strong on the bottom part of the speedway to get the win. Williamson, Bresnahan, Dylan Zacharias, and Pat Ward completed the top five.
In the first 25-lap feature for the Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman class, Jeff Prentice grabbed the lead, followed by Jake Davis, Tyler Murray, Steve Marshall, Dave Moyer and Willy Decker Jr. Prentice increased his lead to a half a straightaway by lap 10 with Davis, Murray, and Marshall still in the hunt. Matt Janczuk was coming fast to the front in fifth.
With five laps remaining, Prentice still led but Murray and Janczuk were reeling him in. On lap 22 Janczuk moved into second and set his sights on Prentice.
On the final lap, Prentice got caught behind a lapped car, leaving the opening Janczuk needed to drive by and get the win. Prentice, Murray, Willy Decker Jr., and Andrew Buff finished second through fifth.
In the second 25-lap Sportsman feature, Jimmy Moyer took the early lead over Richie Riggs, Mike Button, Ryan Dolbear, and Chris Mackey. After a lap 14 caution flag, Dolbear passed Moyer for the lead, with Mackey moving into second place.
A yellow flag on lap 18 set up a three-car battle to settle it between Dolbear, Mackey, and Tyler Corcoran. Over those remaining laps, Dolbear hit his marks and earned his first Sportsman win at Fulton Speedway. Corcoran, Mackey, Alan Fink, and Amy Holland finished second through fifth.
In the 25-lap Empire Super Sprints feature, Jason Barney bolted out to a full straightaway lead by lap 5 leaving Jeff Cook, Shawn Donath, Paulie Colagiovanni, and Joe Trenca to battle for second through fifth. Barney maintained his pace throughout the race and went on to the win over Colagiovanni, Donath, Larry Wight, and Jonathan Preston.
The 20-lap Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Late Model feature saw Chad Homan grab the lead at the drop of the green flag, with Kevan Cook in second. At the halfway point it was still Homan and Cook at the front with Brian Knowles, Chris Fleming, and Sean Beardsley trailing.
Homan drove away for the win over Cook, Knowles, Fleming and Max Hill.
Brett Sears took the lead early in the 15-lap E&V Energy Novice feature and went on to his second win of the season. Teddy Clayton, Tayvyn Marino, Scott Kline, and John Morrison placed second through fifth.
This Saturday, June 5, Syracuse Haulers and Compass Credit Union will present three-wide night. All features will start three-wide.
Racing will be the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Late Models, and the E&V Energy Novice Sportsman.
Pits open at 4 p.m. and grandstands at 5 p.m., with racing at 7 p.m.
See www.fultonspeedway.com for more information.
Fulton Speedway Feature Finishes
May 29 Results
Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds (25 laps): Larry Wight, Mat Williamson, Roy Bresnahan, Dylan Zacharias, Pat Ward, Kevin Root, Mike Stanton Jr. Ben Bushaw, Bob Henry Jr., Jeff Taylor, Lance Willix, Derek Webb, Nick Krause, Corey Barker, Dave Marcuccilli, Joe Shields, Joel Hall, Ron Davis III, Jordan McCreadie, Marshall Hurd, Justin Crisafulli, Glenn Forward, R.J. Tresidder, Ryan Richardson, Chris Cunningham, C.J. Castelletti, Kyle DeMetro, Andrew Ferguson, Jackson Gill, James Sweeting, Tim Sears Jr.
Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman #1 (25 laps): Matt Janczuk, Jeff Prentice, Tyler Murray, Willy Decker Jr., Andrew Buff, Brent Joy, Justin Buff, Mike Phelps, Cody Manitta, Brandon Chertien, Josh Amodio, A.J. Miller, Austin Germinio, Richard Murtaugh, Rachel Zacharias, Quinn Wallis, Buckey Hayes, Tim Devendorf, Steve Marshall, Jake Davis, David Moyer, Chuck Miller, Jamie Kamrowski, Tim Gareau, Matt Kitts, Rocky Grosso, Teddy Starr.
Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman #2 (25 laps): Ryan Dolbear, Tyler Corcoran, Chris Mackey, Alan Fink, Amy Holland, Jimmy Moyer, Joe Kline, Jack Meeks, Mike Button, Tony Finch II, Dorian Wahdan, Robert Gage, Josh Livingston, Brandon Carvey, Wade Chrisman, Richie Riggs, Rick Miller, Remington Hamm, Brett Draper, Tyler Stevenson, Jordan Millard, Kearra Backus, Scott Mallette, Kelly Smith, Joey Buonagurio, Kyle Devendorf, George Dyer.
Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models (20 laps): Chad Homan, Kevan Cook, Brian Knowles, Chris Fleming, Max Hill, Bret Belden, Tony Kelly, Dave Moyer, Sean Beardsley, Dane Keller, Ben Scott, Todd Chapman.
E&V Energy Novice Sportsman (15 laps): Brett Sears, Teddy Clayton, Tayvyn Marino, Scott Kline, John Morrison, Ed Downing, Savannah Laflair, Jason Breezee, Buddy Leathley, Jeremy Hamilton, Brianna Murtaugh, Jason Lopes, Nick Stadleman.
Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints (25 laps): Jason Barney, Paulie Colagiovanni, Shawn Donath, Larry Wight, Jonathan Preston, Danny Varin, Sam Reakes IV, Dylan Swiernik, Kelly Hebing, Joe Trenca, Jeff Cook, Tommy Wickham, Davie Franek, Jake Karklin, Denny Peebles, Chad Miller, Joe Kata, Nick Fratto, Lacey Hanson, Tyler Cartier, Scott Holcomb, Chuck Hebing, Matt Tanner, Parker Evans, Keith Granholm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.