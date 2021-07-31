OSWEGO — After a canceled 2020 season for fall sports, Oswego State athletics has announced schedules for men’s soccer, women’s soccer, field hockey and volleyball that are all slated to begin in September.
The official schedules for women’s tennis, men’s and women’s cross country, and golf have not been released yet.
MEN’S SOCCER
Oswego State finished with a 9-7-2 (4-4-1 SUNYAC) record in its most recent campaign in 2019. It was the Lakers’ first winning season since 2006.
The team has 16 contests this season, 10 of which will be played at home.
The Lakers’ first game of the 2021 season is against Morrisville State at 7 p.m. on Sept. 1 at Laker Turf Stadium. In the 2019 meeting between Oswego State and the Mustangs, the Lakers lost 1-0 to open the season.
SUNYAC play begins on Sept. 24 with a road game at Plattsburgh State. The postseason commences on Oct. 30 with a site that’s to be determined.
The last game Oswego State played was against No. 4-seeded SUNY Cortland in the first round of the SUNYAC championships. Cortland won in penalty kicks after the game was tied 1-1 following a second overtime.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
The Lakers are slated to begin their 2021 campaign with a home tilt against Cazenovia College at 4 p.m. on Sept. 1 at Laker Turf Stadium. Cazenovia and Oswego State last faced off in 2009, with the Lakers winning 6-0.
This year, Oswego State has 17 games scheduled, with only seven games on Laker Turf Stadium.
Oswego State has seven games before it takes on SUNYAC rivals. The first conference game is on Sept. 24 with a home game against Plattsburgh State.
The SUNYAC Championship first round is set for Oct. 30 at a to be determined site.
The team finished 2019 with a 3-14 (1-8 SUNYAC) record. Their last game was against Buffalo State on Oct. 26, 2019, with a 2-0 win at home.
FIELD HOCKEY
Still looking for its first winning season since 1985, Oswego State starts its 2021 season with a road game at Houghton College on Sept. 1. For the last few seasons, the two teams have met for the Lakers’ season opener.
In 2019, Oswego State won 2-1 against the Highlanders. It is currently on a two-game win streak over Houghton.
The Lakers have 17 games this season, nine of which are scheduled to be at Laker Turf Stadium.
Conference play is set to begin on Sept. 22 with an away game at Morrisville State. Compared to both of the soccer teams, the field hockey team has breaks in between SUNYAC opponents with non-league games such as Utica College and Nazareth College.
The SUNYAC semifinals are slated for Nov. 3.
The last time Oswego State took the field was on Oct. 30, 2019, in a 5-0 loss to St. John Fisher. The Lakers finished that year with a 4-12 (1-5 SUNYAC) record.
VOLLEYBALL
Just like the other three sports, the volleyball team opens its season on Sept. 1. The Lakers will play host to Keuka College at Max Ziel Gymnasium.
The Wolves hosted Oswego State on Sept. 11, 2019, in the team’s most recent meeting. The Lakers won 3-0 with set scores of 25-19, 25-15, 25-19. They have also won the last five meetings between both teams.
Oswego State has 26 games in its 2021 campaign, with 10 that are slated to be played at Max Ziel Gymnasium.
A sporadic conference schedule starts on Sept. 14 at home against SUNY Cortland with the first round of the SUNYAC Championships on Nov. 2.
The Lakers’ last game was against Cortland in the first round of the SUNYACs. Oswego State fell 3-0 (25-10, 25-22, 25-13) and finished the year with a 20-10 (5-4 SUNYAC) record.
