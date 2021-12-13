ITHACA — The Oswego Buccaneer 12U girl’s hockey team recently claimed first place in the Kevin R. Talty Shooting Stars tournament in Ithaca.
The tournament was hosted by the Thompkins County Girls Hockey Association with games being held on Dec. 4-5. Oswego played three games on Saturday, winning the first game 8-0 over the Rochester Edge, followed by another 8-0 win over Ithaca that afternoon.
The Bucs topped Lysander 2-0 later on Saturday. Oswego played the same Lysander team for the championship Sunday, winning 5-3 to take home the title.
Oswego vs. Rochester Edge (8-0)
The early morning game saw Oswego get on the board early as Paiton Colucci scored 1:15 into the game with assists from Clare Furlong and Kara Hsu.
Jillian Keegan found the net at the 9:09 mark with Marissa Sharkey and Furlong assisting. Less than 40 seconds later, Colucci added her second goal, which was unassisted.
Sharkey and Clementine Rastley added goals in the second period to make it 5-0. Gabby Martin added a short-handed goal early in the third period. Estelle Dalin and Hsu also scored third-period goals.
Goalie Mackenzie Battelle stopped 15 shots in the shutout win.
Oswego vs. Ithaca (8-0)
Oswego got started early again with Colucci scoring the first two goals of the game, and assists were credited to Furlong, Mia Naumann, Sharkey and Hsu.
Rastley added another in the first with helpers going to Alyssa Britt and Furlong. Oswego scored four times in the second frame on 20 shots and the goals were credited to Naumann, Sharkey (2), while Colucci added a short-handed goal to complete the hat trick.
Rastley added her second goal of the game midway through the 3rd on a pretty pass from Hsu and Mackenzie Joyce.
Battelle posted her second consecutive shutout for Oswego in the game.
Oswego vs. Lysander (2-0)
The late-night contest saw Oswego face off against Lysander. The hard-fought game was tight throughout with defense being the key for both teams. Keegan snapped a hard shot past the Lysander goalie halfway through the first period on pass from the corner by Sharkey.
The teams battled in the neutral zone for rest of the first and most of the second period until Sharkey found the back of the net with assists by Naumann and Ava Lasell. Oswego kept the pressure on Lysander for the rest of the game and came away with the win.
Battell played her best game of the tournament in her third consecutive shutout.
Championship game: Oswego vs. Lysander (5-3)
The championship game was held Sunday with Oswego facing Lysander once again. Furlong got Oswego started in a big way scoring two first-period goals. Assists on the goals were credited to Rastley and Colucci.
After a 2-0 start in the first period, Oswego added another early goal in the second frame as Colucci scored unassisted.
Lysander made it 3-1 midway through the second only to have Colucci score her second marker of the game with assists going to Furlong and Keegan.
Lysander scored two quick goals to end the second and make it a 4-3 game.
Keegan scored midway through the third period and Oswego played great team defense in front of Battelle.
