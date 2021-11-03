MEXICO — Senior Ethan West is just trying to take in the last few days with his teammates — those he called his brothers.
The sights. The smells. The sounds. All of it is coming down to the Section III Independent League championship game Friday, when the Mexico varsity football team hosts Pulaski.
Last year, during the shortened spring season, the Tigers went 5-0 but that was it. No playoffs to compete in. Now, with a championship game on the line, West said this team is “trying to prove something great.”
“I’m just trying to gather all the memories we’re having together,” West said. “Working hard these past few days, getting our goal right now and trying to come together championship Friday to finish this thing right.”
Coach Tee Murabito called the 2020 spring season “anti-climatic” and “weird.” They set out the goal to go undefeated, which they completed. But that was it. With the three-month offseason, which included a lot of “spillover” of returning players for the 2021 season, it helped move Mexico forward in the Independent League, Murabito added.
While there was the goal of winning a championship, there were also the season-long goals of being a tough team to scout and playing together as a team.
And with a limited roster size as it is — ranging in the low 20s all year long — “playing together” also meant stepping up when needed, or as Murabito said, a “next guy up” mentality.
“Guys can’t look around and say, ‘Do I really have to do that?’ Yes, you do,” Murabito said. “These guys look around and say, ‘I really don’t have anything to argue about. They need this.’ With a small group like this, you’ve got to have that ‘next man up’ mindset.”
Now, the 11th week of the football season comes with an added rivalry, Pulaski, with high schools that are separated by 10 miles. Players know each other from both sides.
Even with the proximity, the Tigers and Blue Devils didn’t meet in the regular season. But that’s not the real reason Mexico wanted to see Pulaski in the championship game. This Friday, it’ll be No. 1 vs. No. 2 battling it out.
“We’ve always said that we don’t want to dodge anybody. … We want to beat the best. We don’t to be helped. We don’t want anybody getting upset then we win a championship because somebody had injuries or somebody was upset,” Murabito said. “They’re not going to walk in Friday night and just say, ‘We’re happy to be here. Let’s just get this over with.’ They’re going to come in to win. If we’re not ready, we’re in trouble.”
Murabito mentioned that, by the time the championship game rolls around, a team wants to feel “battle-tested.” Even though the Tigers went 5-1 on the season during the regular season and eventually defeated Fowler in the semifinal game, he called some teams a tough out — like Fowler, who Mexico faced twice.
Since Mexico and Pulaski haven’t seen each other this year, Murabito said he went to the Blue Devils’ game on Saturday against Hannibal along with several Mexico players. Pulaski originally scouted the Mexico-Fowler game last Thursday.
But there also have been a couple opponents that the other teams didn’t see. Pulaski didn’t face Fowler all year. But the Blue Devils took on Port Byron/Union Springs and Hannibal — two teams that Mexico was scheduled to face, but both games were canceled.
“It’s hard to see on film, and that’s why you go watch them,” Murabito said. “I think it’s going to come down to turnovers, penalties and special teams (on Friday). In tough games like this, you’ve got to win those three aspects of the game. If you can win those, you’ve got a much better chance at winning for sure.”
As the No. 1 seed, Mexico is hosting the championship game. Murabito added since the Tigers like to play at a fast pace, having the turf is a strong advantage and that Pulaski — which has a grass field — is “probably happy” to play on the turf, as well.
Off the field, the Tigers get their home crowd, something West mentioned is looking forward to. Murabito said it’s a “nice buzz” for the community, players and school.
“Our home crowd is going to be insane. Especially with the student section, doing something funny with the little themes and stuff,” West said. “They’re going to get us riled up and get us excited come Friday night.”
Now, since his high school football career is coming to a close, West said this championship game is going to be a stepping stone for a lot of the younger kids on the Tigers’ squad.
“It’s almost a sense of relief. Coaches drill you year-in and year-out to work hard. There’s always a goal,” West said. “Senior year, your last game of the season, with a championship on the line, that’s the goal for everybody. This is definitely the peak of my career.”
