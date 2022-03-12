Gosek noted the adversity that this class has gone through since their freshman season. Several players have come and gone with this class over the years, on top of missing their junior seasons with COVID-19. He used one word to describe this class: “resilient.”
“The delays, the cancellation of the Utica game. All the little things that went along with it, there was never any complaining,” Gosek said. “Getting through the COVID year with the attitudes they had, it was remarkable. … But to stick with it, being resilient — they’re going to go far in life going through it.”
Gosek was also happy with the team’s growth this past season. From the initial exhibition game against Utica College to ultimately the Lakers’ last game in the SUNYAC title game against SUNY Geneseo on March 5, Gosek said he the team “came a far way.”
As time went on, certain players cracked the lineup more and more like Tommy Cahill and Shane Bull, while others found consistency within certain lines, like all three defensive pairings and the offensive force of a first line with Broughman, Alex DiCarlo and Connor Sleeth.
“I know the score looks like it’s lopsided, but we actually did a lot of things well (in the 6-1 loss to Geneseo),” Gosek said. “We’re continuing to push — bringing in good players and better players, while continuing to push the players we have. … It’s a great foundation. Now we need to continue to build.”
Outside of the team growth, Gosek noted how the season rejuvenated himself and the rest of the coaching staff. He called this season one of the “most challenging” in his 31 years of coaching hockey.
But the team — whether it be how young the roster was or just the excitement to be back on the ice after the canceled season — brought excitement and energy.
“It was also one of the most rewarding seasons. They made it fun again,” Gosek said. “It wasn’t work. It was fun. … A lot of hours and a lot of time. It was all worthwhile.”
The Lakers are returning several core players from this past season, including DiCarlo and Sleeth, who were second and third on the team in points. Plus, five of the six starting defensemen are set to return next season.
And with a smaller group of new players — potentially six or seven players depending on recruiting — those players will get “more attention” as it’s not so spread out.
As Gosek said in October, next season could begin “cautiously optimistic,” but the coaching staff still will have a better idea of what the team “is dealing with” since there’s a lot of returning players.
“We’re hoping that (the new players are) dynamic, that they come in and bring us some quality that we’ve been lacking,” Gosek said. “Going into next year, we have high expectations for this group. The schedule next year is difficult. I’d say it’s tougher than this year’s. We’re going to earn what we get. It’ll make us a stronger team.”
For that season — the work begins now, Gosek said.
“They all work out, don’t get me wrong. It’s just a matter of ‘why’ and the intensity, commitment, discipline and sacrifice,” he said. “To get stronger, faster and to improve in the offseason takes sacrifice. It tells us as much about them with their character and their commitment during the offseason as it does during the season.”
