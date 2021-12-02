FULTON — It was a tightly contested match all night between the Fulton varsity girls basketball team and Weedsport.
The largest gap at any point in the game was just seven points — a lead Weedsport held with just a couple minutes left in the first half. But that lead slowly went away after some timely free throws and layups for the Red Raiders.
Fulton’s Maddie Baum notched three points in the last 30 seconds of regulation, pushing the game to a five-minute overtime. Then, in similar fashion, Carleigh Patterson nailed a layup with 17.9 seconds left in overtime before sinking a free throw, propelling the Red Raiders to a 62-60 victory over the Warriors.
“Carleigh has looked really good in practice. She’ll have her days when she turns the ball over a little bit, but we’ll take that. … She has that extra gear when need be,” Fulton coach Derek Lyons said. “She’s not one of our main offensive threats. But if she can do what she did at the end of the game, we’re going to be real dangerous.”
The game got off to a slower start, with neither team scoring until Weedsport’s Mariah Quigley made a free throw 1:57 into the opening quarter. Fulton responded with a six-point run with a three-pointer from Patterson.
Weedsport battled back and brought the game to within two points off a Quigley layup with 1.5 seconds left in the first. After eight minutes of play, Fulton lead 15-13.
The Warriors found some success throughout the second quarter, taking advantage of opportunities at the charity stripe. While the Red Raiders had the last buckets of the quarter, pulling the game to within two points again, Weedsport headed into halftime leading 30-28.
“(I told them to) just keep fighting. Stay as a family. Stay locked in,” Lyons said. “Make sure we’re doing it together. That’s the big thing: work together.”
And keep fighting the Red Raiders did. Fulton never led in the third quarter until there were just under two minutes to go, taking an eventual 43-40 lead heading into the fourth quarter. A Baum free throw gave Fulton a slight edge.
Natalie Frost scored the first points of the fourth quarter, putting the Red Raiders up by five points. The Warriors nailed a couple three-pointers from Lauren DeJohn while Quigley threw up three free throws.
Trailing by six with 1:53 left in regulation, Kayla McCraith got things started with a pair of layups one minute apart, followed by a Baum layup with 38.3 left. The Red Raiders couldn’t get a shot off after forcing a turnover, pushing the game to overtime.
“We executed at the end of the fourth quarter,” Lyons said. “When we needed to do something, some of our senior leaders, those girls just battled.”
Despite scoring almost right away in the overtime frame, Weedsport took a small lead after free throws from Sarah Carroll and Mallory Brown.
A three-pointer from Claire Broderick put the Red Raiders down by one point with 1:25 left, before Patterson scored the eventual game-winning layup followed by an insurance free throw with 7.2 seconds left.
The Warriors got a shot up, but couldn’t snag the rebound while Fulton held onto the ball for the final 1.2 seconds in the game.
“If you watched our team, everybody was locked into the game, whether they played a minute or lots of time. Everybody was in the game ready to go,” Lyons said. “We probably could’ve done a little bit better on the rebounding side of things. But all in all, we’ll take that win because that is a good team we played.”
Frost led the Red Raiders with 19 points, followed by 16 points from Patterson. Claire Broderick added 12 points. McCraith tacked on nine points. Baum and Mackenzie Miner both finished with three points.
But, Lyons added he wants to see improved play down low, especially when it comes to getting layups and more rebounds.
“We are a fairly big team right now. But we actually missed a ton of layups,” he said. “If we make a couple more of those, maybe some things may be different. Either way, they didn’t give up and they kept going at the basket. I’m just proud of the whole team.”
Fulton (1-0) takes on Jamesville-DeWitt Tuesday.
After defeating the Warriors, Lyons mentioned they showed the Red Raiders “how to play tough.”
“Playing against a team that’s a perennial powerhouse in Class C, and to be able to battle and eke one out in overtime shows that we have a different squad right now,” Lyons said. “We have confidence. I’m not saying we’ll go out and win our league, but the kids know we can play.”
