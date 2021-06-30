OSWEGO — Jack Wallace and Aidan DeSantis combined to pitch a no-hitter as Vona’s Restaurant rolled past Lighthouse Lanes 17-1 Monday in the opening game of the Oswego Little League Majors Division baseball playoffs at Lagoe Field.
Wallace was overpowering, working five innings and notching 14 strikeouts. DeSantis closed out the game with a scoreless sixth inning, striking out two.
Lighthouse Lanes hit one fair ball in the game, a groundout to pitcher DeSantis in the sixth.
Offensively, third-seeded Vona’s plated four runs in the first inning to take immediate command. Vona’s advances to a semifinal game next week.
Maddon Carr belted a triple and four singles for Vona’s, driving in three runs. Julius Garabito doubled and singled three times, tallying four RBIs. DeSantis ripped a ground-rule double and a single, knocking in three runs.
Other leaders in the Vona’s attack were Hunter Joseph (2 singles, RBI), Everett Farella (single, 2 RBIs), Shawn Cooper-DeVaul (2 RBIs), Shawn Cloonan (RBI), Wallace (3 runs scored), and Jack Shirtz (2 runs scored).
Wallace whiffed the first eight Lighthouse Lanes batters before allowing a walk. He walked the bases loaded in the third inning before getting another strikeout to escape the jam.
William Peterson walked to lead off the fourth inning for sixth-seeded Lighthouse Lanes. Peterson moved to second and third on wild pitches, and Nate Chetney walked. Peterson scored his team’s run on the back end of a double-steal attempt after Chetney was thrown out at second base.
Vona’s jumped out to the lead in the bottom of the first inning. Carr singled to deep shortstop and scored when Garabito slashed a double to right-center field. DeSantis hit a screaming liner to left-center field that took one hop over the fence for an RBI ground-rule double. Wallace reached when his fly ball to right field was dropped. Shawn Cloonan walked to load the bases, and then Farella drilled a two-run single to left to make it 4-0.
Joseph opened the Vona’s second with an infield hit and scored on a DeSantis RBI groundout to pad the advantage to 5-0.
After Lighthouse got a run in the top of the fourth, Vona’s exploded for eight runs in the bottom of the frame. During the rally, Carr nailed a run-scoring triple to right-center field and a two-run single to right. Garabito singled twice and drove in two runs in the inning.
Vona’s completed its scoring with four runs in the fifth inning. Carr, Garabito, and DeSantis all had RBI singles in that uprising.
Lighthouse Lanes starting pitcher August Babcock worked 3.1 innings and had six strikeouts. Abi Irland and Max Horn also pitched for Lighthouse.
The other first-round playoff game was scheduled for Tuesday matching fourth-seeded Bosco’s and fifth-seeded Police.
