OSWEGO — Outstanding pitching and productive hitting carried Vona’s Restaurant to a pair of victories to start the Oswego Little League Majors Division baseball season.
Vona’s defeated the Firefighters 13-4, and topped Lighthouse Lanes 17-1.
Here are recaps of both games.
Vona’s — 13
Firefighters — 4
Jack Wallace pitched five innings, allowing a run on no hits while striking out 14. Relief pitcher Aidan DeSantis yielded three runs and three hits while notching two strikeouts.
Julius Garabito doubled and singled twice for Vona’s. Also getting hits were Hunter Joseph, Wallace, Everett Farella, Shawn Cloonan, Shawn Cooper-DeVaul, Shawny Baldwin, and Jack Schirtz. Maddon Carr contributed a run scored.
Firefighters pitcher Eddie Kuzawski recorded eight strikeouts in three innings. Xavier Burdick worked two innings and struck out three.
Ryan Deary stroked a double and Kuzawski and Brody Burdick each singled for the Firefighters. Scoring runs were Xavier Burdick, Owen Bartlett, Brody Burdick, and Kuzawski.
Vona’s — 17
Lighthouse Lanes — 1
Vona’s blew the game open in the fifth inning when nine consecutive batters hit safely, leading to seven runs.
Hunter Joseph, Maddon Carr, Aidan DeSantis, and Shawn Cooper-DeVaul each got two hits. Also adding hits for the winners were Jack Wallace, Everett Farella, Julius Garabito, Shawn Cloonan, Shawny Baldwin, and Greyson Joseph. Jack Schirtz contributed a run scored.
Vona’s pitchers combined for 11 strikeouts in a three-hitter. Starter Hunter Joseph fanned seven in four innings. Aidan DeSantis closed out the game with two scoreless innings, striking out four.
William Peterson, Jack Canale-Giberson, and Abiram Irland each had a single for Lighthouse Lanes. August Babcock scored the team’s only run.
Pitching for Lighthouse were Abiram Irland (6 strikeouts) and Nate Chetney (1 strikeout).
