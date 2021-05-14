OSWEGO — Vona’s Restaurant won its third straight game to start the season, defeating Bosco’s 13-2 Wednesday in Oswego Little League Majors Division baseball.
Vona’s pitchers combined on a two-hitter. Jack Wallace started and gave up one hit and no runs while striking out seven batters. Aidan DeSantis in relief allowed two runs on one hit and whiffed five.
Maddon Carr led Vona’s offensively, going 3-for-3 with four runs scored. Julius Garabito added two doubles, Aidan DeSantis had two singles, and Jack Wallace hit a double.
Scoring runs for Vona’s besides Carr were DeSantis, Garabito, Everett Farella, and Jack Schirtz, who each scored twice; and Shawny Baldwin with one run scored.
Pitching for Bosco’s were Mikey Waters (3 strikeouts), Christian Thompson (7 strikeouts), and Kevin Firenze (1 strikeout).
Christian Thompson and Sidney Bivens each had a single. Jonathan Stahl and Kevin Firenze scored runs for Bosco’s.
