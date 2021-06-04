OSWEGO — Vona’s Restaurant won back-to-back games over Lighthouse Lanes and Bosco’s behind early and quick offensive strikes recently in Oswego Little League Majors Division baseball action.
Vona’s improved to 6-2 on the season. Here are recaps of both recent games.
Vona’s 14, Lighthouse Lanes 5: Vona’s jumped out on top against Lighthouse Lanes with singles from Hunter Joseph and Maddon Carr in the first inning. Those two plus Julius Garabito and Aidan DeSantis all scored for an early 4-0 lead.
Heading into the fifth inning, with Vona’s leading 7-4, DeSantis hit a triple and scored on a throwing error. Jack Wallace hit his first career home run with a long bomb over the center-field fence.
Both Everett Farella and Greyson Joseph got on base following a couple more hits, and then Hunter Joseph had an inside-the-park homer. Carr added another single for his third hit of the game.
Lighthouse Lanes had five hits in the game, two by Will Peterson. Jack Canale-Giberson, Max Clarke, and Grant Smith also had hits.
On the mound, Wallace opened the game striking out the first four batters he faced and didn’t allow a hit. Hunter Joseph came in relief in the second inning when Lighthouse Lanes added a pair of runs. Joseph struck out seven batters in 3.2 innings. DeSantis struck out all three batters in the sixth inning to close out the game.
For Lighthouse Lanes, August Babcock struck out nine batters. Cole Conzone struck out two.
Vona’s 8, Bosco’s 2: Vona’s offense was productive early in the game against Bosco’s. Hunter Joseph walked and then Maddon Carr hit him home with a double. Wallace slugged a two-run homer over the left-field fence for the game-winning hit.
Shawn Cooper-DeVaul went 3-for-3 with an RBI single in the third inning, while Aidan DeSantis also added a two-run triple.
Bosco’s mustered four hits against Vona’s, two by Mikey Waters. Christian Thompson and Rey Colon each singled and scored.
Wallace was the starting pitcher for Vona’s. He recorded 10 strikeouts and allowed four hits over five innings. He had six consecutive strikeouts from the third inning into the sixth. DeSantis closed the game with two strikeouts in the sixth.
Colon started for Bosco’s, getting nine strikeouts over 4.2 innings. Waters, in relief, had three strikeouts.
