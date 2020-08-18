OSWEGO — Vona’s served up a 10-4 upset of the Firefighters on Saturday to cap the opening round of the Oswego Little League Majors Division baseball playoffs.
Jack Wallace ripped three hits, collected three RBIs, and was the winning pitcher as sixth-seeded Vona’s doused the third-seeded Firefighters at Lagoe Field.
In Saturday’s other opening-round matchup, the fifth-seeded Police topped fourth-seeded Bosco’s, 5-1.
Semifinal matchups are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Vona’s will face the top-seeded Elks at Lagoe Field, while the Police will meet second-seeded Lighthouse Lanes at Losurdo Field.
The best-of-three championship series will take place the following week.
Vona’s recorded just one victory during the regular season, but was aggressive with the bats on Saturday. They banged out 10 hits and scored in every inning but one.
Zach Truell singled twice, knocked in two runs, and preserved the win with 1.2 innings of four-strikeout relief. Also getting hits for Vona’s were Maddon Carr, Aiden DeSantis, Hunter Joseph, Kam Pritchard, and Everett Farella.
For the Firefighters, who were 6-4 during the regular season, Gavin Guynn singled and hit an inside-the-park home run. Eddie Kuzawski, Xavier Burdick (RBI), and Jason Bartlett had the other hits.
Kuzawski started on the mound for the Firefighters and whiffed 10 over 3.2 innings. Michael Holmes pitched the rest of the way and struck out four.
Vona’s tallied two runs in the top of the first inning. Carr walked and scored when Wallace crushed a triple to right field. Wallace scored on the play when the throw to third base got away.
The Firefighters tied it in the home half of the first. Kuzawski walked, stole second, and came all the way around to score when Burdick grounded out to shortstop. Guynn then laced a hit down the right-field line and sped around the basepaths for a homer.
Vona’s took a 4-2 lead in the second inning. With two outs, Carr singled to left and Truell’s hard-hit grounder got past the second baseman and into right field, plating Carr. Truell then scored on Wallace’s sharp single to center.
In the bottom of the third inning, the Firefighters again tied the score. Burdick beat out an infield hit and Guynn singled to right field. Both later scored on a combination of stolen bases and a wild pitch.
Scratching for two runs in the top of the fourth inning, Vona’s took the lead for good. A walk, a Truell base hit, and a couple of errors led to the runs. Vona’s had a 6-4 advantage.
From that point on, the Vona’s pitching took over and held the Firefighters in check. Wallace was effective until reaching his pitch limit, and then Truell got the final five outs, allowing only an infield single.
Vona’s tacked on three runs in the fifth thanks to Truell’s two-run single to right and Wallace’s line-drive RBI single to center. Pritchard singled in the Vona’s sixth and later stole home to account for the 10-4 final score.
