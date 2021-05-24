OSWEGO — Vona’s Restaurant earned a comeback 9-4 victory over the Police recently in Oswego Little League Majors Division baseball action.
Vona’s improved to 4-1 on the season.
Trailing 4-2 after four innings, Vona’s rallied for five runs in the fifth and never looked back.
Aidan DeSantis and Julius Garabito led Vona’s attack with three hits each. DeSantis collected two doubles and a triple with three runs scored. Garabito belted a triple and two singles, scoring twice.
Maddon Carr had two singles and scored twice, and Jack Wallace hit a single and scored. Jack Schirtz added the other Vona’s run.
Vona’s pitchers combined to throw 13 strikeouts and gave up six hits. Maddon Carr started on the mound for Vona’s, and the Police came out firing on all cylinders with five hits in the first two innings. However, Carr and the Vona’s defense came through to allow just two runs in those frames. Shawn Cloonan came on in relief to record four strikeouts with no hits allowed.
DeSantis then closed out the game for the winners, yielding one hit and whiffing seven.
For the Police, Tyler Huynh had a single, a double, and a run scored. Logan Cavellier doubled, while Cole LeVea, Emmet Searor, and Payton Frey each had singles. Also scoring runs for the Police were Noah Farrell, Brett DeGrenier, and Aiden Reynolds.
Police starting pitcher DeGrenier struck out seven. In relief, Cavellier and Searor each had two strikeouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.